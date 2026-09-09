SEPTEMBER FEST 2026 has been rescheduled for November 5 and combined with the UBC Congress at the “Parkovy” Exhibition and Convention Center

The SEPTEMBER FEST 2026 urbanism festival, previously scheduled for September 18 at A-STATION in Kyiv, has been rescheduled for November 5, 2026. The event will take place at the “Parkovy” Exhibition and Convention Center in conjunction with the UBC Congress under the format “SEPTEMBER FEST + UBC,” according to the DMNTR media group, the festival’s organizer.

The decision to reschedule was made following the introduction of new restrictions in Kyiv on mass gatherings due to the deteriorating security situation.

On September 7, the Kyiv Defense Council decided to temporarily ban entertainment and physical education/sports mass events in open areas, as well as in buildings and structures that lack shelters capable of accommodating the expected number of participants.

The new rules take effect at 12:00 a.m. on September 10, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on September 9.

“In connection with the decision of the Kyiv Defense Council and the announcement by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, starting September 10, entertainment and mass events in open areas and in premises without appropriate shelters are temporarily prohibited in the capital.

Therefore, we are rescheduling the September Fest urban festival for November 5 and will hold it jointly with the UBC Congress at the “Parkovy” Exhibition and Convention Center in the format of SEPTEMBER FEST + UBC,” the organizers stated.

According to DMNTR, the festival’s announced program, speakers, and concert lineup remain unchanged.

SEPTEMBER FEST 2026 was previously planned as an open-air event. The festival is positioned as a professional platform for representatives of the real estate development, architecture, and municipal government sectors, as well as investment companies and related industries. Over 150 speakers were scheduled to participate in the professional program.

Key topics of the event include the development of Ukrainian cities, architecture and real estate development during the war, post-war reconstruction and revitalization of territories, investments in real estate and infrastructure, labor shortages in construction, the industry’s digital transformation and BIM technologies, energy independence, the design of public spaces, and the shaping of a modern urban environment.

Previously announced international participants in the professional program include Christos Passas, Design Director at Zaha Hadid Architects; British industrial designer Ross Lovegrove; and German designer Konstantin Grcic. The Ukrainian portion of the program will feature developers, architects, investors, mayors, and chief city architects, as well as representatives of government agencies and industry organizations.

The organizers expect that combining SEPTEMBER FEST with the UBC Congress will allow them to preserve the professional and cultural components of the festival in a new, safer format and bring together representatives of the development, architectural, investment, and urban communities in a single venue.

The general sponsors of SEPTEMBER FEST + UBC are A Development and “Creator-Bud.” The organizer is the DMNTR media group.

The new date is November 5, 2026.

Venue: “Parkovy” Exhibition and Convention Center, Kyiv.

Additional information from the organizer: 077 777 25 47.

“Interfax-Ukraine” and Open4Business are the official media partners of SEPTEMBER FEST 2026.

Official announcement from the Kyiv City State Administration regarding restrictions on mass events dated September 9, 2026: Kyiv City State Administration