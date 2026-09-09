Victory Drones and F-Drones launch engineering course for military

The educational volunteer project Victory Drones, founded by Maria Berlinska, and the drone manufacturer F-Drones have launched a training program for military on working with UAVs. Upon completion of the course, graduates receive the corresponding military specialty. This was reported on the Victory Drones Facebook page.

“A new engineering course for the military from Victory Drones and F-Drones! Take a free three-week intensive course on working with UAVs at a technical level and receive an official military specialty,” – the publication says.

The course program includes FPV architecture, soldering, power supply, radio communication, antennas, video signal, Betaflight, ArduPilot, optical stabilization boards, logging, PIDs and filtering, 3D printing, comprehensive diagnostics of failures, repair. And most importantly, a lot of field practice, the course authors emphasize.

The course is intended only for military personnel. The training will be held offline in Kyiv. But first, you will need to complete an online engineering course and entrance testing.

Details after registration at the link: https://forms.gle/7HqkGqpiFeJpuEJp6.

As you know, Victory Drones is a large-scale volunteer project that teaches military and civilians to work with UAVs and other defense technologies. The founder of the project is a well-known public figure, veteran of the Russian-Ukrainian war Maria Berlinska.

F-Drones is a Ukrainian defense company that develops and manufactures modern UAVs, including F5, F7, and F10 FPV drones, jet-powered Shahed interceptors LITAVR+, the middle-strike complex F-CAPTAIN, and others. The company was the first among Ukrainian manufacturers to begin supplying ready-made combat drones to the US Army.