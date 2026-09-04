Credit Dnipro Bank — Winner of the BCI Europe Awards 2026

Credit Dnipro Bank has won the prestigious BCI Europe Awards 2026 in the “Most Effective Recovery” category.

The “Most Effective Recovery” category recognizes organizations that have demonstrated the highest level of effectiveness in resuming operations following crisis events and ensuring the continuity of mission-critical processes.

This is international recognition of the effectiveness of the Bank’s business continuity system, its systematically developed Business Continuity Plan, and the coordinated work of its team.

Among the winners of the BCI Europe Awards 2026 are Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AXA Ireland, Data Communications Company, and other international organizations and experts in the field of business continuity and resilience.

“This recognition actually pertains not only to technology but also to the fact that business resilience today is, first and foremost, the resilience of people and processes. At such moments, IT ceases to be a support function and becomes the last line of defense for ensuring uninterrupted business operations,” commented Taras Gorkun, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Bank Credit Dnipro for Digital Transformation.

The BCI Awards are an international professional award presented by the Business Continuity Institute that recognizes organizations, teams, and professionals for their achievements in the field of business continuity and organizational resilience.