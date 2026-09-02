F-Drones showed the destruction of an enemy "Shahed" with additional FPVs using the LITAVR interceptor

The crew of the "Staf" from the 158th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed an enemy "Shahed" carrying FPV drones on its wings, using the Ukrainian LITAVR drone. The video of the defeat was published by the interceptor manufacturer, the F-Drones company.

"LITAVR combat work on a "Shahed" carrying additional drones on its wings. The target was destroyed by the "Staff" crew of the UAV interceptor battery of the 158th SMB anti-aircraft missile division", - F-Drones wrote.

The drone manufacturer noted that "Shahed" carrying FPV create additional threats and complicate the work of air defense.

"Such configurations complicate air threats: the carrier can deliver several means of destruction at once and create additional tasks for air defense. The enemy is changing the methods of using UAVs, and countermeasures are developing along with them. We thank the military for their work. We continue to work", - F-Drones noted.

As previously reported, F-Drones produces tens of thousands of drones per month for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and became the first company among Ukrainian manufacturers to supply drones to the US Army. In recent months, the company has introduced the F-CAPTAIN middle strike complex, the updated LITAVR+ interceptor for jet-powered "Shahed", and a new compact five-inch FPV drone for assault units – the F5.