The urban SEPTEMBER FEST 2026 will take place in Kyiv on September 18

SEPTEMBER FEST 2026, Ukraine’s largest urban festival dedicated to urban development, contemporary architecture, real estate development, design, culture, and the quality of urban life, will take place on September 18 in Kyiv at the A-STATION complex.

According to the event organizers, the festival will run from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Entry to the A-STATION grounds will be via the Mykilski Gates near the “Arsenalna” metro station.

SEPTEMBER FEST 2026 is expected to attract about 3,000 visitors and over 150 speakers. Invited participants include mayors of Ukrainian cities, chief architects, representatives of real estate development companies and investment funds, architectural firms, designers, government officials, international experts, and specialized media outlets.

The festival’s main themes will include the development of Ukrainian cities, modern approaches to architecture and urban planning, real estate development, investments in real estate and urban infrastructure, the design of public spaces, culture, and the creation of a comfortable urban environment.

The organizers position SEPTEMBER FEST as a professional platform for dialogue among representatives of government, business, and the architectural and real estate development communities, as well as for discussing the future of Ukrainian cities and projects for their revitalization and development.

Basic admission to the festival is free upon prior registration.

SEPTEMBER FEST 2026 is organized by DMNTR, with A Development serving as the general partner.

Interfax-Ukraine is the official media partner of SEPTEMBER FEST 2026.