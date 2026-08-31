The world's first remote control drone competition was held in Ukraine, - Federation of Technological Sports

The Ukrainian drone manufacturer F-drones organized the world's first remote control FPV drone competition with additional payload. The key feature is that the pilots were hundreds of kilometers away from the UAV launch site. This was reported by the Federation of Technological Sports of Ukraine.

"F-drones held the first remote competition in technological sports in the world, in the section of Controlling FPV Drones with an additional load. The main feature of the format is that the UAVs were physically located at the training ground in one region, and the pilots were in another, hundreds of kilometers from the track. Drones were controlled in real time using F-Drones remote control technology," – the Federation of Technological Sports reported.

As noted by the Federation, the winner of the competition was Eduard Alyokhin, who completed the track in 40 seconds on the first attempt.

"TOP 11 pilots made it to the remote stage. The winner of the remote competition was Eduard Alyokhin "RSZM" - the iCopterFPV team. He completed the track remotely in 40 seconds on the first attempt. And the youngest participant in the competition was only 12 years old," –

the Federation noted.

They emphasized that the remote format of the competition makes it possible to involve young people in modern drone technologies even at the training stage.

“For us, this is another important step in the development of technological sports. This is a new format of competitions, new scenarios for pilot training and the opportunity to involve young people in modern drone technologies even at the training and sports stage. It is through such formats that the next generation of operators, engineers and developers is formed. We thank the F-Drones team for the technology, partnership and willingness to create new formats of technological sports together,” – the Federation of Technological Sports emphasized.

As previously reported, the Ukrainian company F-Drones produces tens of thousands of drones per month for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and has several hundred engineers and IT specialists in the team. It was also the first to receive permission to export 2,000 finished drones for the US Army. In recent months, the company has introduced the F-CAPTAIN middle strike complex, the updated LITAVR+ jet-powered "Shahed" interceptor, and a new compact five-inch FPV drone for assault units – the F5.