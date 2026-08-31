“Person of the Year – 2025”: The 30th Anniversary Season Will Honor Ukraine’s Finest

The 30th anniversary season of the nationwide “Person of the Year” program is dedicated to individuals whose professional achievements, civic engagement, and personal contributions have become an integral part of Ukrainian public life in 2025.

For 30 years, the “Person of the Year” program has honored individuals from various fields who, through their work, contribute to the development of the state and society. Its mission remains the promotion of the values of professionalism, responsibility, patriotism, human dignity, and public service.

Over three decades, the program has become a unique chronicle of modern Ukraine, preserving the names of people whose talent, professionalism, dedication to their work, and civic engagement have shaped the country’s development.

The program’s awards have taken on special significance amid a full-scale war. Among this season’s laureates are service members of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, doctors, first responders, energy workers, farmers, volunteers, entrepreneurs, diplomats, scientists, cultural figures, and representatives of other professions and fields of activity.

The program’s organizers emphasize that the recipients’ courage, professionalism, and resilience exemplify the strength of Ukrainian society and demonstrate the country’s ability to continue working, developing, and creating new opportunities even in the midst of war.

As part of the 30th season, there are also plans to honor representatives of international diplomacy and present special awards for outstanding achievements in various fields.

“‘Person of the Year – 2025’ is, above all, a tribute to the people who are bringing victory closer, strengthening the state, and shaping its future,” the program’s organizers note.

The 30-year history of “Person of the Year” is inextricably linked to the history of independent Ukraine, its challenges, achievements, and social changes. In this anniversary season, the program continues the tradition of publicly recognizing people whose actions and accomplishments matter to the country.

30 years. Hundreds of stories. Thousands of names. One Ukraine.

The “Person of the Year” program continues its journey as a project of recognition, gratitude, and faith in Ukraine’s future.

Interfax-Ukraine is the official media partner of “Person of the Year.”