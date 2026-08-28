ZPEK plans to open 20 FENIX energy filling stations by the end of 2026

The ZPEK group of companies is preparing to launch its own network of filling stations, FENIX energy, and plans to reach 20 sites by the end of 2026. The first stations are due to begin operating as early as this autumn, according to FENIX energy operations director Serhiy Belykh.

In the first stage, the company will focus on western and central Ukraine. ZPEK is currently working on locations in eight regions.

"Right now we are in an active phase. At the moment we have locations in the works in the Khmelnytskyi, Volyn, Lviv, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions," Belykh noted.

Oleg Chykyda — co-founder and head of ZPEK, which is launching its own FENIX energy filling-station network

According to him, the first FENIX energy station should appear as early as late September or early October. At the same time, the company allows that not all of the planned sites will be commissioned by the end of the year, since the priority in the initial stage will be fine-tuning the operation of the new network.

FENIX energy will be ZPEK's first own retail fuel project. Until now, the group had developed its activities in the segments of import and wholesale trade of petroleum products. Over the past year, the company entered the top ten importers of petroleum products in Ukraine.

The creation of its own filling-station network was previously announced by ZPEK co-founder and head Oleg Chykyda.