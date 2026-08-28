Eight communities in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions join forces to support the development of the Carpathian region

The new partnership is intended to provide a framework for closer coordination between communities connected by shared infrastructure, tourism routes and the wider Carpathian economy.

On 25 August in Slavske, the heads of eight communities from the Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions signed a Memorandum of Cooperation to support the joint development of the wider Carpathian region. The partnership brings together the communities of Drohobych, Truskavets, Slavske, Skhidnytsia, Skole, Boryslav, Vyhoda and Bolekhiv.

The eight communities are closely connected geographically and economically. They share the Carpathian landscape, river systems, tourism routes and a hospitality-based economy. At the same time, they face many of the same challenges, including transport infrastructure, waste management, workforce shortages, tourism seasonality, climate change and the need for reliable data to support effective decision-making.

Each community also brings its own distinct strengths to the partnership, creating the potential for a broader and more diverse regional offer. Slavske is becoming a major focus for new investment with the development of GORO Mountain Resort. Skole combines the natural attractions of Skole Beskids National Nature Park with Tustan, one of the region’s most important historical and cultural destinations, while Skhidnytsia and Truskavets are well-established centres for wellness and resort tourism.

Boryslav has a unique industrial and oil heritage with significant potential for tourism and cultural development. Drohobych can strengthen the region’s role as a centre for education, culture and services, while integrating one of Europe’s oldest continuously operating saltworks into wider regional tourism routes. Vyhoda is home to the Carpathian Tram and its historic narrow-gauge railway, while the Bolekhiv community offers major natural attractions, including the Dovbush Rocks.

By connecting these different strengths, the communities aim to move beyond a collection of individual destinations and develop a more integrated regional experience — one that encourages visitors to travel between communities, stay in the Carpathians for longer, support local businesses and experience a wider range of nature, culture, history, wellness and outdoor activities within a single trip.

The Small Carpathian Circle, a state-funded infrastructure project connecting tourism centres across the Ukrainian Carpathians, runs through the region. However, the communities involved in the partnership believe that transport links alone are not enough to drive long-term regional development. A shared vision is also needed for how the wider area around this infrastructure should grow.

“For us, it is particularly important that Slavske was the place where this step towards broader cooperation was taken. We can already see in practice that the development of one community cannot be separated from the development of the wider region. Major investments, including the construction of GORO Mountain Resort, create opportunities that extend far beyond Slavske itself. Visitors will travel on shared roads, move between neighbouring communities, discover new routes and use local businesses and services. That is why it is important to agree now on how we develop the region in a coordinated way, so that these opportunities deliver long-term benefits for every community,” said Oleh Danyliak, Acting Head of the Slavske community.

The Memorandum focuses on areas where coordinated action can deliver greater impact than individual initiatives by each community. At the same time, every participating community will retain its own development strategy, identity and priorities.

The next step will be to establish a working group, agree on shared priorities and launch the first joint projects. Key areas of cooperation will include tourism and regional promotion, infrastructure, education and workforce development, environmental issues, data, investment attraction and access to grant funding. The partnership will develop in cooperation with the NGO Agency for Territorial Initiatives, with expert involvement from Mariana Oleskiv and Ihor Chava. The initiative remains open to expansion, and other communities that see themselves as part of the wider Carpathian region will be able to join in the future.