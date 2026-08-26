Ukrainian Suppliers to International Corporations Need Transparent Business Identification - D&B

Ukrainian companies seeking to become suppliers to international corporations face formalized supplier onboarding procedures. For a large customer, receiving a commercial offer is not enough — it must unambiguously identify the legal entity, verify its owners, banking details, country of registration, and basic risks.

As a result, transparent business identification is becoming one of the practical barriers to Ukrainian suppliers entering global procurement chains. A company may meet technical requirements but lose time because of discrepancies in its name, address, registration data, or international profile.

“A supplier to a large corporation must not only be competitive but also easy to verify. The procurement officer must quickly understand exactly which legal entity stands behind the offer, who controls it, and whether the data match across different systems. For Ukrainian business, this is one of the elements of professional preparation for working with global clients,” said Maksym Urakin, Director of Development and Marketing at Interfax-Ukraine, Head of the D&B–Interfax-Ukraine business unit, PhD in Economics.

Before registering in a supplier system, a company should verify its official English-language name, legal address, information about its director and owners, contact details, banking information, and international identifiers. If a D-U-N-S Number has already been assigned, it should ensure that the profile linked to it is up to date.

For an international corporation, such standardization reduces the risk of duplicate suppliers, fraud, erroneous payments, and sanctions violations. For a Ukrainian company, it speeds up the customer’s internal procedures.

Dun & Bradstreet works with a global system of business identification and corporate data used in supplier management, due diligence, and procurement processes. In Ukraine, the relevant services and support are provided by D&B – Interfax-Ukraine.

For Ukrainian manufacturers, IT companies, engineering enterprises, and service providers, a transparent business profile can become one of the basic tools for integration into the procurement chains of international groups.

Dun & Bradstreet is an international provider of business data and analytical solutions whose history began in 1841. D&B works with company data worldwide and provides tools for business identification, counterparty verification, assessment of credit and commercial risks, compliance, and supply chain management.

The official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukraine is the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency. The specialized D&B – Interfax-Ukraine unit provides Ukrainian companies with access to international business data, helps verify foreign counterparties, and supports work with D&B tools.

Questions can be submitted through the specialized D&B resource — dnb.ua, by email at [email protected], or by phone at +38 (044) 270-65-74.