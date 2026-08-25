F-Drones company showed new compact attack fpv for stormtroopers – F5

Ukrainian defense company F-Drones presented 5-inch FPV drone F5, created specifically for assault units. The drone is designed for short distances and difficult environments – forest belts, urban areas, support of positions and assaults. This was reported on the company’s social networks.

"Our new F5 is a compact five-inch FPV for work on the front line. F5 is a compact attack FPV drone from F-Drones, created primarily for assault units. Useful for short distances and difficult environments: forest belts, buildings, support of positions and assault groups. Its principle is simple: quickly get it - quickly hit. A lightweight 5-inch carbon platform with a payload of up to 1 kg is instantly ready for use on the front line, when seconds count", - F-Drones wrote.

As the company noted, the new fpv is produced in 2 versions – on a interference-resistant radio channel and fiber optic.

"The drone is supplied in two versions – on a interference-resistant radio channel and on a fiber optic control channel (complete invulnerability to electronic warfare). In the fiber optic configuration, the drone will fly about 6 km. And in the radio version, the F5 has twice the tactical radius (up to 13 km). The size here directly affects logistics: several drones can be carried in one backpack", - F-Drones noted.

The company reported that the new drone has already been tested and codified by the Ministry of Defense.

“Like all our birds, the F5 comes with a codified electronic board of the “Opera” initiation. The UAV has been tested and codified by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. We have found the right balance between compactness, range and payload. We hope the enemy will appreciate it,” – the post says.

As F-Drones CEO Stanislav Khutor noted in an interview with DOU, the F5 can be installed on ground robotic complexes, one GRC can deliver up to 9 fpv to the launch site.

"The F5 can also be installed on ground robotic complexes. We have made a removable platform that can be adapted to different GRCs if they are capable of carrying the required weight. One robot in this configuration delivers nine drones. They can wait in position, support defense or assault. These are nine separate flights without direct risk to a person who would otherwise have to carry the drones themselves", - Stanislav Khutor noted.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian company F-Drones produces tens of thousands of drones per month and has several hundred engineers and IT specialists in its team. It was also the first company to receive permission to export 2,000 finished drones to the US Army. In recent months, the company has introduced the F-CAPTAIN middle strike complex and the updated LITAVR+ jet Shaheed interceptor, and also announced plans to launch a licensed drone production facility in the US state of Ohio, where 300 people will work.