Business Verification as a Condition for Participation in Ukraine’s Reconstruction – Expert Advice

The large-scale reconstruction of Ukraine will mean a significant increase in the number of international contracts, tenders, subcontracts and joint projects involving the state, international financial organizations, donors and private capital. For Ukrainian companies, access to such projects will increasingly depend on their ability to quickly confirm their legal and business transparency.

International customers check potential contractors before concluding a contract: their legal status, owners and beneficiaries, corporate ties, business history, financial condition, sanctions exposure and compliance risks. Business verification is therefore effectively becoming part of the infrastructure of future reconstruction.

“It is important for Ukrainian companies to prepare for reconstruction projects before a specific tender has already been announced. An international partner first looks at whether a company can be quickly identified, its ownership structure understood and its risks assessed. The more transparent the business profile, the less time due diligence takes and the better prepared the company is for international cooperation,” said Maksym Urakin, Director of Development and Marketing at Interfax-Ukraine, Head of the D&B-Interfax-Ukraine Business Division and PhD in Economics.

This is particularly important for small and medium-sized businesses. A Ukrainian company may possess strong manufacturing expertise but lose opportunities because of incomplete or inconsistent corporate data, a lack of information in English, outdated information about its management or an opaque ownership structure.

Preparing for international verification includes checking the company’s registration data, updating contact details, describing its business activities, confirming its ownership structure, analyzing financial statements and understanding what risk signals a foreign customer or bank may identify.

D&B uses standardized international business data to identify legal entities and build corporate profiles. Such data is used by companies, banks and procurement organizations in KYC, due diligence, supplier onboarding and risk management processes.

For Ukraine, developing a culture of corporate transparency may become one of the practical factors in attracting private capital and integrating Ukrainian suppliers into international reconstruction projects.

Dun & Bradstreet is an international provider of business data and analytical solutions whose history began in 1841. D&B works with data on companies worldwide and provides tools for business identification, counterparty verification, credit and commercial risk assessment, compliance and supply chain management.

The official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in Ukraine is the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency. The specialized D&B-Interfax-Ukraine division provides Ukrainian companies with access to international business data, helps them verify foreign counterparties and work with D&B tools.

Inquiries can be submitted through the specialized D&B resource — dnb.ua, by email at [email protected] or by phone at +38 (044) 270-65-74.