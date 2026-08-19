Jurisprudential Consulting Group launches the “France & Monaco – Côte d’Azur” practice led by attorney Dmytro Loza

The international legal and financial consulting group Jurisprudential Consulting Group has announced the launch of its regional France & Monaco – Côte d’Azur practice. The new practice will be led by Ukrainian attorney Dmytro Loza, who has joined the group as the exclusive strategic partner for the region.



In the photo, from left to right: Dmytro Loza, Yaroslav Meretskyi

The decision to launch the new practice was made jointly by Jurisprudential Consulting Group Managing Partners Yaroslav Meretskyi, Heorhii Voinovych, and Vladyslav Kaprytsia. The practice is focused on entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, and private clients whose interests are connected with France, Monaco, Ukraine, and other European jurisdictions.

"The French Riviera has become a distinct strategic focus for our clients. It is where issues of tax residency, business structuring, wealth management, real estate, investments, family relocation, and asset protection all intersect. That is why we decided to establish a dedicated regional practice that brings all of these matters together under a single strategic approach," said Yaroslav Meretskyi, Co-Founder and CEO of Jurisprudential Consulting Group.

Within the new practice, the group will provide comprehensive legal support for companies entering the French market, business and shareholder relocation, international tax planning, corporate structuring, tax residency matters, wealth and asset management, source of funds and source of wealth verification, investment projects, real estate transactions, international agreements, and cross-border disputes.

Dmytro Loza is a Ukrainian attorney with more than 25 years of experience in legal practice, executive management, and entrepreneurship. He has been practicing law since 2007 and specializes in international and cross-border projects, corporate and commercial law, international disputes, asset and debt recovery, business structuring, and complex negotiations. He also has an academic and research background in international law.

"In international projects, clients often need more than separate legal opinions from different jurisdictions. My role is to develop a unified strategy and ensure that foreign lawyers, tax advisors, banks, notaries, and other professionals work from the same project roadmap and share a common understanding of the objectives we are pursuing," said Dmytro Loza.

Meetings with clients and partners in Monaco are available by prior appointment at Monte-Carlo Business Center, Métropole, 17 Avenue des Spélugues, Monaco. The venue provides a professional setting for business meetings, project discussions, and legal consultations.

Jurisprudential Consulting Group is an international legal and financial consulting group with Ukrainian roots. The firm's practice has been developing since 2011, while its international platform has been expanding since 2019. Its main European office is located in Barcelona, and the group brings together a team of more than 50 professionals.