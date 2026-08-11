F-Drones is the first company in Ukraine to localize 100% of its UAV component production in-house

The Ukrainian defense-tech company F-Drones is steadily reducing its dependence on foreign suppliers by establishing its own production of drone components, F-Drones CEO Stanislav Khutor discussed.

According to him, F-Drones has become the first Ukrainian company to achieve 100% localization of component production directly within the company (in-house).

“We are the first Ukrainian company to localize 100% of drone component production in-house: motors, frames, electronics—flight controllers, speed controllers, communication systems, video transmitters, and ground-based and onboard antennas across the entire frequency range. All of these components typically make a manufacturer dependent on China. We are eliminating this dependence,” emphasized Stanislav Khutor.

Commenting on U.S. requirements for components, the company’s CEO noted that the United States has a strict requirement under the NDAA—the absolute absence of Chinese parts in drone design.

“We have a clear understanding of how to achieve 100% compliance with NDAA standards across our entire product line and be included in the Blue UAS registry—the official list of drones authorized for purchase by U.S. government and defense agencies. By the way, our F10 UAV has already been added to this ‘blue list,’” he noted.

As previously reported, Ukraine exported ready-to-use combat drones to the U.S. for the first time. A shipment of 2,000 F10 strike FPV drones from F-Drones was sent to the U.S. as part of the Drone Dominance project, which is being implemented for the U.S. Department of War.