F-Drones has released the LITAVR+ drone interceptor for “Shahed” drones, capable of speeds exceeding 400 km/h

The Ukrainian company F-Drones has unveiled an updated version of its LITAVR+ interceptor drone. The new unmanned aerial vehicle was designed specifically to intercept high-speed Shahed drones and is already demonstrating successful results in real combat conditions.

Stanislav Khutor, CEO of F-Drones, spoke about this in an interview with LB.ua.

The base model of the LITAVR interceptor drone has long been used daily by the Ukrainian military to destroy enemy UAVs. However, the enemy’s introduction of jet-powered “Shaheds” required an increase in speed and improvements to the interceptor’s other tactical and technical characteristics.

As Khutor explained, the LITAVR+ is an enhanced version of F-Drones’ main interceptor, but it reaches speeds of 400 km/h and even slightly higher. He elaborated on the UAV’s specifications: “As before, it has many useful features—proprietary software, a special GPS-free navigation system, and a ‘last mile’ target-tracking system—allowing the mission to be completed without pilot intervention. And, of course, remote control technology, allowing the pilot to control the drone from virtually anywhere in the world.”

The CEO of F-Drones confirmed that the LITAVR+ has already successfully passed factory tests, is currently undergoing combat testing, and has video evidence confirming its ability to destroy enemy jet drones. The product is already available for order by the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, it was reported that the Ukrainian company F-Drones, for the first time in Ukraine, exported 2,000 ready-to-use F10 strike FPV drones as part of the Drone Dominance project, which is being implemented for the U.S. Department of Defense.

It was also reported that F-Drones has released the F-CAPTAIN middle-strike unmanned aerial system, which will enable the Ukrainian military to intensify strikes against Russian warehouses, air defense systems, command posts, and other high-value enemy targets.