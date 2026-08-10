JTI Ukraine increased tax deductions by 12% — to UAH 23.7B for the first six months of 2026

In the first six months of 2026, JTI Ukraine transferred UAH 23.7 billion in taxes to the state budget — 12% more than in the same period of 2025. Increased excise tax rates and changes in product prices are the main factors behind this growth.

The excise tax, including a 5% retail excise, accounted for the largest share of tax deductions, reaching nearly UAH 18.8 billion. This is 15% more than in the first six months of 2025. The excise tax makes up 79% of the overall tax structure.

The volume of paid VAT increased by 33% to UAH 3.69 billion, in particular due to changes in product prices. Enterprise income tax amounted to UAH 578.6 million, which is 5% higher.

Personal income deductions and military fee increased by 16% to UAH 141.9 million, while the single social contribution grew by 12% — to UAH 98.4 million. The growth of these payments is associated with the company’s annual salary review. Customs fees, including VAT, amounted to UAH 405.2 million, which is 69% lower than the same period in 2025 due to reduced imports and the shift of some products to local manufacturing.

JTI Ukraine’s responsibilities are not limited to tax liabilities. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the company has directed over UAH 500 million to support its employees, communities, and people affected by the war. JTI Ukraine’s social programmes cover the reintegration of veterans, support for senior citizens, internally displaced persons, and persons with disabilities, the development of social institutions, and humanitarian demining. Silver Economy of Ukraine, aimed at preserving the professional potential of the 50+ generation, has become a separate focus area.

Simultaneously, the company continues to invest in the development of business in Ukraine. As part of the programme intended for 2024–2026, JTI Ukraine plans to invest up to $60 million in the HTP (heated tobacco products) category. The overall volume of the company’s investment into the Ukrainian economy since 1999 amounts to nearly $440 million. In 2025, JTI Ukraine paid UAH 45 billion

Аbout JTI Ukraine

JTI Ukraine is part of Japan Tobacco International (with its headquarters in Geneva), the international tobacco business of the Japan Tobacco Group of Companies (with headquarters in Tokyo). Since 1999, the company has been one of the leading tobacco manufacturing companies in Ukraine, bringing together over 800 employees in the central office in Kyiv, regional representative offices and the factory in Kremenchuk. JTI Ukraine manufactures products both for the domestic market and for export into 20 countries of the world. In 2024, the company introduced an innovative Ploom system in the heated tobacco products (HTP) category on the Ukrainian market, and in 2026 — a new-generation Ploom AURA device.

Over 27 years of its operations, the company invested almost $440 million in the country’s economy, and an additional $60 million in investment is planned for 2024-2026. The company actively implements social initiatives aimed at supporting Ukrainians in the times of war, the development of inclusive corporate culture and the strengthening of local communities. JTI Ukraine is among the top 10 largest taxpayers to the state budget and among the 10 leading companies in the Ukrainian corporate equality index.