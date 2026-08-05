Poroshenko expresses solidarity with Ukrainian companies hit by Russian attacks, urges authorities to support business

Petro Poroshenko voiced support for Ukrainian businesses once again affected by Russian missile strikes. The politician believes the authorities must provide assistance to enterprises that sustain Ukraine’s economy.

“Dear friends, partners from Rozetka, Nova Poshta, Epicenter, Fozzy, Silpo, NOVUS, as well as dozens or even hundreds of Ukrainian businesses that have suffered and continue to incur daily losses due to the attacks of the frenzied Russian regime and the indifference of the authorities. I know what I am talking about. My enterprises have also endured dozens of missile strikes, including ballistic ones. And the most tragic part is that our workers are being killed,” Poroshenko wrote on social media.

“The authorities must fulfill their obligations during wartime. Where is the private air defense? Where is the partner and our effective anti‑ballistic system? Where is the insurance of war risks for business, including through reinsurance with partners? We demand a moratorium on inspections of affected businesses without preserving the statute of limitations. Where are the mechanisms for compensating losses for businesses from frozen Russian assets? We are preparing the necessary proposals for the government,” he noted.

“Once again I emphasize: the greatest value is the people we lose every day. And Putin is to blame for this,” the fifth president added.

“I take the pain of each person as my own. I sincerely sympathize with the families of the deceased and pray for the recovery of the wounded. No one will be able to shield themselves from this grief with TV marathons or anonymous Telegram channels,” Poroshenko concluded.