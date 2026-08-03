JT Group presented its integrated report 2026: Turning change into strength

JT Group[i] published its Integrated Report 2026 based on its results achieved in 2025. The topic of this year’s report, Turning Change into Strength, highlights the Group’s ability to leverage changes in the business community and society as a catalyst for transformation and development. The 2025 results add a concrete dimension to this topic: JT Group’s consolidated revenue was 3,467.7 billion yen, or around 20.51 billion euro[ii], while its adjusted operating profit amounted to 902.2 billion yen, or approximately 5.34 billion euro.

The document integrates financial results, business strategy, risk management, human capital, climate and social indicators, and corporate governance. It presents sustainable development as a system that creates long-term business value: investments in production, technologies, people, communities and the environment support the company’s resilience and its ability to grow.

The 4S model, incorporating the interests of consumers, employees, shareholders and society, remains a backbone of JT Group’s approach to management. The Company is convinced that striking a balance between these interests forms the basis for profit and corporate value growth in the mid- and long-term. “Changes in the operational environment entail simultaneous growth of both business risks and opportunities. We are steadily evolving and moving forward to take advantage of these opportunities. It is precisely this ability that has been the source of JT Group’s strength. We will continue to develop and generate long-term value”, Mr Takehiko Tsutsui, President and CEO of JT Group, said.

Key Results for 2025

Business strategy and transformation.

JT Group’s consolidated revenue was 3.4677 billion yen, and its adjusted operating profit was 902.2 billion yen. Revenue from the tobacco business grew by 9.7% at constant currency, and adjusted operating profit increased by 14.6%. The Group continued to invest in heated tobacco products, the Ploom brand, technological innovation and operational efficiency.

Climate and resource efficiency.

Emissions were reduced to 464,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent compared to 500,000 tonnes in 2024. The share of electricity generated from renewable sources has increased to 51%, and the share of plastic packaging that can be reused or recycled has reached 93%.

Human capital.

Women accounted for 26.4% manager positions in the Group. For 12 years in a row, JTI has been recognised as a Global Top Employer, and employee participation in the global survey reached 94%.

Social investments and communities.

In 2025, JT Group implemented 544 social programmes in 65 countries and allocated about 7.4 billion yen to community development. The total amount of social investments reached 72.9 billion yen in 2025, and

the Company’s employees dedicated 296,595 hours to voluntary work. After the Group achieved its earlier goal ahead of schedule, it increased its social investment plan to 100 billion yen until 2030.

Corporate governance and responsible supply chains.

JT Group continued to develop its system of supplier verification, human rights risk assessment and high-risk operation control. In 2025, the global team for combatting illegal trade submitted 3,296 reports to law-enforcement agencies and trained 3,410 law enforcers.

JTI Ukraine implements these approaches in the key areas of sustainable development, from financial and operational sustainability to environmental initiatives, human capital development and community support.

With over 800 employees, the Company preserves and modernises its production facilities in Kremenchuk and continues to invest in the development of innovation products. JTI Ukraine paid 45 billion hryvnia in taxes in 2025, an increase of 60% compared to the previous year. Since starting operations in Ukraine, the Company has invested over USD 440 billion in the country.

In 2025, specific CO₂ emissions at the Kremenchuk factory were 0.687 tonnes per million units of output in cigarette equivalents. 1,590 m³ of water, or about 4% of its overall volume, was reused, and 60.25% of waste was directed for recycling.

JTI Ukraine is developing its training, mental health support, inclusion, and barrier-free programmes. In 2026, the company entered the Forbes Ukraine and robota.ua ranking of the 50 best employers and received the ‘Role Model of Care’ award. Six out of ten members of its senior management are women, and the management team at the Kremenchuk factory features equal numbers of women and men. Since the start of the full-scale war, the Company has allocated over UAH 500 million to support its employees, communities and people who suffered from the war. In particular, JTI funded programmes supporting veteran reintegration, older people and IDPs, as well as the humanitarian mine clearance in the Kharkiv Region implemented by FSD (Fondation suisse de déminage) and supported by JTI Foundation. J

About JTI Ukraine

JTI Ukraine is part of Japan Tobacco International (with headquarters in Geneva), which is the international tobacco business of the Japan Tobacco company group (with headquarters in Tokyo). Since 1999, the Company has been a leading manufacturer of tobacco products in Ukraine, employing over 800 staff at its Kyiv head office, regional representative offices, and the Kremenchuk factory. JTI Ukraine manufactures products for both the domestic market and for export to 20 countries worldwide. In 2024, the Company introduced the innovative Ploom ecosystem in the heated tobacco products (HTP) category to the Ukrainian market, and in 2026, it launched the next-generation Ploom AURA device.

Over 27 years of operation, approximately USD 440 million has been invested in the country’s economy, with additional USD 60 million investments planned for 2024–2026. The company actively implements social initiatives aimed at supporting Ukrainians during the war, developing an inclusive corporate culture, and strengthening local communities. JTI Ukraine is among the Top 10 largest taxpayers to the state budget and the Top 10 companies according to the Ukrainian Corporate Equality Index.

[i] JTI Ukraine is part of JTI, an international tobacco business, of which JT International Holding B.V. is the holding company. The latter forms part of the Japan Tobacco Inc. (JT Group) group of companies.

[ii]calculated based on an average exchange rate of 1 yen to 1 euro for 2025, the European Central Bank