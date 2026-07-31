ThinkGlobal online school launches an AI consultant and an app for parents

A licensed Ukrainian distance-learning school for grades 1 to 11 is preparing to launch its own virtual consultant: it answers by voice and appears as a lifelike person in a video window. The second product, an app for parents, has been running since July. Both come just ahead of enrolment for the 2026/2027 academic year.

A consultant that answers by voice

What sets the new service apart from a standard chatbot is the way it communicates: users do not read the answer but see and hear it. A question can be typed or spoken aloud, after which an animated speaker replies in a video window, as if you were on a video call. The consultant sits in a floating widget that stays on top of every page of the website. This is how the distance-learning school ThinkGlobal covers first-line support: admissions, documents, formats, fees and timetables. The next stage of development is two-way video.

Learning data in an app

The ThinkGlobal Parent App has been available since 7 July 2026 and is free for iPhone and Android. It shows marks, attendance and test results in real time, progress reports, the account balance and access to the lesson platform.

Study formats for 2026/2027

The heaviest workload comes with the full-day online school, a format that replaces in-person schooling with live lessons every day. The range looks like this:

Full day (grades 1–11) – up to 5 live lessons a day in the lower school and up to 6 in the upper school, with maths, English and Ukrainian every day.

– up to 5 live lessons a day in the lower school and up to 6 in the upper school, with maths, English and Ukrainian every day. Second shift (grades 1–11) – two live lessons every day in the afternoon.

– two live lessons every day in the afternoon. Core school (grades 1–11) – a platform with theory and assessments, plus live lessons on request.

– a platform with theory and assessments, plus live lessons on request. External studies (grades 1–11) – the curriculum on an individual schedule, with assessments taken online.

– the curriculum on an individual schedule, with assessments taken online. Online tutoring and online summer camp – for one-off needs and for the holidays.

The results back this up: in the NMT 2025 rankings, the ThinkGlobal school ranked first by average mathematics score among distance-learning institutions and made the top five in English among all schools in the country (data from the Ukrainian Centre for Educational Quality Assessment).

External studies without daily lessons

For families for whom a conventional school timetable does not work, and for those living abroad, the school offers external studies: two school years can be completed in one, ending with a state-issued certificate.

Enrolment for the new academic year

Enrolment opens as early as August, and the first week of study is free of charge, with real lessons and a personal mentor: families have time to test the format before September and make their decision without rushing.