The Ukraine Investment Congress in Kyiv Brought Together Over 2,000 Participants

The Ukraine Investment Congress, dedicated to investing in the country’s future, took place on July 30 at the Parkovy Congress and Exhibition Center in Kyiv and brought together over 2,000 representatives from the real estate development, investment, architecture, banking, and government sectors.

According to the organizers, the central theme of the congress was the slogan “Me, You, Society: Investing in the Country’s Future.” Participants discussed the development of the real estate market, the reconstruction of Ukrainian cities, the digitization of government services, investments in domestic tourism, energy independence, and the implementation of accessibility principles in urban planning.

At the same time, the XVII All-Ukrainian Architectural Competition “Interior of the Year 2026” took place at the “Parkovy” Exhibition and Convention Center, during which projects by Ukrainian architects, designers, and development companies were presented.

The congress was attended by Natalia Kozlovska, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine; Roman Dzhuranuk, Deputy Head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation, and Digitalization; Ihor Reva, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine for Digital Transformation; Artur Melezhik, Head of the Department of Industrial Parks and Investment Support; and Nazarii Volyanskyi, Director of the Kyiv Region Regional Development Agency.

Among the representatives of the business community and expert circles, the event was attended by Oleksandr Seleznyov, Founder and CEO of Spatium Group; Andriy Vavrysh, Founder and CEO of SAGA Development; Vitaliy Borul, CEO of CREDO Development; Mark Kestelboim, CEO of Well-Being Contech; Pavlo Somov, Founder and CEO of EcoBud Building Group; Serhiy Odarych, founder and CEO of ODA Development; Yuriy Podolchuk, CEO of the Ukrainian BIM Community; Andriy Dligach, founder of Advanter Group; Dmytro Karpilovskyi, co-founder of the UkrInvestClub; and Anna Iskierdo, co-founder and CEO of AIMM.

A separate panel discussion was dedicated to domestic tourism as an investment asset. Participants examined which tourism and recreational projects Ukrainian investors are currently funding and discussed the prospects for the development of hotel, resort, and income-generating real estate.

During the panel discussion “The State on a Smartphone,” representatives from government agencies and the business community discussed the impact of digitalization on reducing bureaucratic procedures, simplifying investor interactions with the state, and increasing the transparency of permitting processes.

As part of the “Battle of Assets 2026–2027” discussion, experts analyzed various capital investment instruments and the prospects for investing in real estate, business, financial assets, and infrastructure projects.

The program also included discussions on accessibility and inclusivity in urban development, the economic efficiency of facade systems, the use of BIM technologies, the energy self-sufficiency of facilities, and new design standards.

Separately, during the congress, the State Regulatory Service held a workshop for over 70 representatives of ministries and government agencies. Participants addressed issues of government regulation, deregulation, permitting procedures, and the creation of a favorable investment environment.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony for the winners of the “Interior of the Year 2026” competition. According to the organizers, the competition aims to promote the professional selection of architectural and design projects and raise standards in the Ukrainian market.

The Ukraine Investment Congress was organized by the DMNTR media group. The general partner of the event was “Creator-Bud,” the general sponsor was Elio Home, the strategic partner was Viyar Stone, the premium partner was Itum, and the climate partner was Raum Engineering.

Detailed information about the event and a photo report are available on the official website of the Ukraine Investment Congress—www.ibc-ua.info.

Interfax-Ukraine is an information partner.