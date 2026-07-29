Ukrainian Investment Congress and “Interior of Year 2026” competition will take place in Kyiv on July 30

On Thursday, July 30, Kyiv will host the Ukrainian Investment Congress and the 17th All-Ukrainian Annual Architectural Competition “Interior of the Year 2026.”

The event will take place on the third floor of the “Parkovy” Congress and Exhibition Center at 16a Parkova Road.

The Ukrainian Investment Congress is positioned as a professional platform for investors, developers, representatives of the construction industry, architects, designers, and company executives working in the Ukrainian real estate market to meet.

According to the organizers, the congress program is expected to attract over 6,000 visitors and more than 100 speakers, feature 15 panel discussions, and include over 50 exhibition booths. The main objectives of the event are to identify partners and investors, present new projects and technologies, develop business contacts, and discuss the prospects of the Ukrainian investment and construction market.

At the same time, the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center will host the 17th All-Ukrainian Annual Architecture Competition “Interior of the Year 2026,” organized by the DMNTR media group. The competition brings together interior designers, architects, developers, entrepreneurs, and investors and aims to promote completed architectural and interior design solutions.

The competition features projects for residential interiors of various sizes, private homes, offices, commercial spaces, HoReCa establishments, and public and administrative buildings. Separate categories are dedicated to product design, landscape architecture, lighting, and unrealized projects and visualizations.

The organizers note that the competition aims to showcase solutions that increase the added value of real estate properties, facilitate their sale, and set new quality standards for residential and commercial spaces.

The event program and registration are available on the website: www.ibc-ua.info/program.

For more information, call:

+380 77 777 25 47

+380 44 461 91 28

Venue: “Parkovy” Exhibition and Convention Center, 16a Parkova Road, Kyiv, third floor.

Interfax-Ukraine – information partner.