On September 6, the first Ukrainian Padel Expo by SBM Agency will take place, featuring speaker presentations and an open-air padel court

On September 6, the first all-Ukrainian conference, Ukrainian Padel Expo, will take place at the UNIT.City Innovation Park in Kyiv (3 Dorogozhytska St., Building B12). The event is organized by the Ukrainian Padel Federation, UNIT.City Innovation Park, and Sport Business Media Agency.

The goal of the event is to bring together in one place everyone involved in the development of padel in Ukraine: club owners, investors, coaches, and enthusiasts of the sport. The event is intended to serve as a platform for sharing experiences, presenting new projects, and discussing the prospects for the development of the padel industry in the country—from court construction to the formation of sports communities.

The target audience for the Ukrainian Padel Expo includes sports club owners and investors, real estate developers, padel court operators, coaches and sports managers, representatives of sports federations, government agencies, and public and charitable organizations, sports brands and the media, as well as anyone who already plays padel or is simply interested in the sport.

Ukrainian Padel Expo is one of the tools for implementing the Ukrainian Padel Federation’s long-term vision for the development of padel in Ukraine. Key priorities include the development of sports infrastructure, the training of coaches and referees, support for the club movement, and international cooperation. The event, held in partnership with the UNIT.City Innovation Park, will bring together the sports community, businesses, investors, and international partners to promote padel and strengthen Ukraine’s position within the global padel community.

During the Ukrainian Padel Expo, the Ukrainian Padel Federation will present the key areas of development for padel in Ukraine and its vision for the future of the sport.

Throughout the day, the conference will feature over 40 speakers—representatives from the industry, the business sector, and passionate padel players. An outdoor demonstration padel court by Adidas will be set up, where guests can watch live matches. The event grounds will also feature themed partner zones. Organizers expect approximately 1,000 guests throughout the day.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about practical case studies on the development of clubs and padel courts, find potential partners, discuss investment opportunities, and contribute to the formation of Ukraine’s professional padel community, as well as watch exhibition matches, meet coaches, and try their hand at padel.

Registration and ticket sales for the event will be announced shortly. Stay tuned for updates on the SportBusiness.Media website.

Interfax-Ukraine is the event’s media partner