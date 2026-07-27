Jurisprudential Consulting Group Has Launched a Comprehensive Practice to Support the Expansion of Ukrainian Businesses in Europe

Jurisprudential Consulting Group, an international consulting firm with Ukrainian roots, has announced the launch of a comprehensive European practice to support Ukrainian companies, entrepreneurs, and investors in relocating and entering new markets, the company said.

Photo. From left to right: Georgy Voinovich, Yaroslav Meretsky, Vladislav Kapritsa, partners at Jurisprudential Consulting Group

The new practice combines international tax planning, corporate structuring, capital legalization and proof of funds’ origin, banking compliance, financial logistics, crypto regulation, as well as legal defense in cross-border economic disputes and criminal cases.

The firm attributes the launch of this practice to changing demands from Ukrainian businesses following a large-scale relocation. While in the initial phase entrepreneurs primarily needed company registration, a bank account, and migration status, today the main issues concern the tax residency of owners, the place of effective management, dividend structures, the bank’s acceptance of capital, and the implications of using foreign companies from the country of actual residence.

“For Ukrainian businesses in Europe, it is no longer enough to simply open a company. You need to understand in advance where management is located, where income is generated, how money will flow into the owner’s personal accounts, and what documents the bank will accept. The company, tax residency, family, assets, and future expenses must all be part of a single model,” noted Yaroslav Meretsky, co-founder and CEO of Jurisprudential Consulting Group.

The Jurisprudential team consists of more than 50 specialists; the company conducts over 3,000 consultations annually and provides regular support to more than 200 clients. Jurisprudential notes that the new format is designed to bring together the work of tax consultants, financial advisors, corporate lawyers, compliance specialists, and attorneys across different jurisdictions around a single client strategy.

The practice is managed by its three co-founders. Yaroslav Meretsky is responsible for strategic development, international taxation, crypto regulation, relocation, and public affairs. Georgy Voinovich oversees financial architecture and tax modeling. His professional experience includes serving as CFO for large agricultural holdings, commodity companies, banks, and fintech projects. Vladislav Kapritsa is responsible for international corporate and contract law, complex transactions, risk analysis, commercial disputes, and international legal defense.

A separate practice area focuses on economic criminal cases, international fugitive searches, and coordinating defense strategies across multiple countries. The firm works with external legal teams and handles cases involving simultaneous corporate, tax, banking, and criminal law risks, including matters involving national law enforcement agencies, Interpol, and Europol.

“Financial logistics and money laundering are not the same thing. A payment can be made technically, but that does not mean its origin will stand up to scrutiny by a bank or tax authority. The market is flooded with temporary schemes: fictitious loans, formal brokerage agreements, and documents that do not correspond to any actual transaction. Usually, such solutions do not eliminate the problem but merely postpone it for two or three years,” said Meretsky.

According to him, a loan as an instrument can be legal only if there is a real lender, a verified source of funds, commercial logic, repayment terms, and actual performance of the agreement. If the loan is not repaid, there is a risk that it will be reclassified as income. If it is repaid, legally earned and documented funds will still be required for repayment.

As part of its new practice, Jurisprudential plans to support Ukrainian businesses throughout the entire international expansion process: from selecting a country and a tax model to establishing a holding company, setting up financial infrastructure, preparing proof of capital origin, working with cryptoassets, and providing legal defense in the event of a cross-border dispute.

The company also intends to expand its partner network to include European attorneys, tax consultants, banks, payment institutions, fintech projects, and regulated crypto-asset service providers. Jurisprudential believes that such a network should reduce the number of situations where a client receives separate but conflicting recommendations in different countries.

Jurisprudential was founded in Ukraine in 2011. The group’s international expansion began in 2019, and its European expansion accelerated following the relocation of its Ukrainian operations. Its headquarters are located in Barcelona. According to the company, the group also has offices in London, Warsaw, and Tallinn and works with partners and corporate entities in other jurisdictions across Europe, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the UAE.

Jurisprudential Consulting Group is a member of the Association of European Attorneys and has representative offices in EU countries, the United Kingdom, and the UAE.

Background. Jurisprudential Consulting Group is an international legal and financial consulting group with Ukrainian roots. Its main areas of focus include international tax planning, tax residency, corporate structuring, capital legalization, proof of funds’ origin, banking compliance, crypto regulation, business relocation, and international legal protection. Quantitative indicators are based on the company’s internal data.