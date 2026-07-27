PrivatBank reports results for the first half of 2026: strong financial performance and UAH 24.6 billion in net profit

The Bank continues to maintain its key market positions, demonstrating strong financial performance even amid the ongoing war. Profit before tax reached UAH 49.5 billion in the first half of the year, up 8% compared to the first half of 2025, while net profit amounted to UAH 24.6 billion.

PrivatBank remains one of Ukraine’s largest taxpayers: income tax payments amounted to UAH 24.9 billion in the first half of the year, more than twice the figure for the same period last year.

At the same time, the Bank continues to actively lend to Ukrainian businesses and individuals. Net loan portfolio increased by 45% to UAH 188.5 billion. Total assets grew by 18% to UAH 924.7 billion, while customer deposits and account balances increased by 20% to UAH 785 billion.

PrivatBank continues to play a leading social role. In the first half of the year alone, the Bank allocated UAH 357.88 million to charitable initiatives.

Today, the Bank serves 18 million individual customers, 13.7 million customers use Privat24, and the number of business customers has reached 950,000.

This is the result of the trust of millions of customers and the daily work of our team.

Because we get things done!