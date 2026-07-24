Why a Ukrainian Developer Needs a D-U-N-S Number for the App Store and Google Play

If you are creating your own application and registering a corporate developer account in the Apple App Store or Google Play, you will most likely be required to provide a D-U-N-S Number when completing the documentation. For many Ukrainian technology companies, this requirement comes as a surprise at the final stage of launching a product.

A D-U-N-S Number, also known as a DUNS number, is a unique nine-digit identifier of a legal entity in the international Dun & Bradstreet system. It allows digital platforms, banks, investors and foreign partners to compare information about a company and verify that it is genuinely registered, has a confirmed address and a defined legal status.

Apple requires a D-U-N-S Number when registering a company or another organisation in the Apple Developer Program. The corporation uses it to verify the applicant’s legal name, address and status.

The company must be an independent legal entity capable of entering into agreements with Apple. A trademark, project name, branch or conventional commercial name is not suitable for such registration. It is the official name of the legal entity that will be displayed in the App Store as the seller of the application.

In addition to a D-U-N-S Number, the organisation will need:

a corporate email address on its own domain; an active company website; a person authorised to enter into agreements on behalf of the enterprise; the exact legal name and address.

If the application is registered by an individual or an independent developer, Apple does not require a D-U-N-S Number. However, in this case, the developer’s personal name, rather than the name of the company or brand, will be indicated in the App Store as the seller.

Google also requires a D-U-N-S Number when creating a developer account on behalf of an organisation. The number is used to verify the company together with the Google payment profile data, official registration documents and the identity document of the authorised representative.

An organisational account is recommended for companies that release commercial products. For financial applications, cryptocurrency wallets, healthcare services, VPN applications and government digital products, Google explicitly requires registration on behalf of an organisation.

During registration, the data in Google Payments, the developer profile and the Dun & Bradstreet database must match. Differences in the spelling of the company name, address, postal code or legal form may result in additional verification or a delay in activating the account.

A D-U-N-S Number is not a licence, quality certificate or guarantee that an application will be approved. Apple and Google independently verify the software product, compliance with platform rules, security and developer information.

However, obtaining the number creates an international company profile that can be used far beyond the App Store and Google Play. Foreign corporations use D-U-N-S when registering suppliers, checking counterparties, granting commercial credit and organising international procurement. The identifier may also be required during negotiations with investors, banks, distributors and major customers.

“A D-U-N-S Number gives a company the opportunity to be recognisable in the international environment and reduces the barrier of first contact,” said Maksym Urakin, Director for Development and Marketing at Interfax-Ukraine and Head of the D&B-Interfax-Ukraine business unit.

According to him, it is particularly important for Ukrainian IT companies to create a verifiable digital profile in advance. A developer may have a high-quality product and a strong team, but for an American platform, it is initially an unknown legal entity whose data must be verified.

A D-U-N-S Number helps link the application not only to the account of a specific programmer, but also to an officially registered Ukrainian company. This is important for further scaling, attracting investment, selling corporate subscriptions and entering the markets of the United States, the EU, the Middle East and Asia.

Before submitting an application, the company should prepare the official name of the legal entity in Ukrainian and English, its registered address, contact telephone number, information about the manager, legal form, registration date and information on the number of employees.

Before applying for a new number, it is necessary to check whether a D-U-N-S Number has already been assigned to the company. If the number exists but the profile contains outdated information, it is better to update the data rather than create a new record.

Particular attention should be paid to the English spelling of the company name and address. This information must be displayed identically in D&B, registration documents, Apple Developer, Google Payments and on the corporate website.

Obtaining the number does not always happen instantly. Apple recommends allowing up to five business days for the assignment of a D-U-N-S Number through its associated process and up to two additional days for the updated data to be transferred to its system. In other cases, international processing of the application may take several weeks, so it is better to begin the procedure before the planned publication of the application.

The official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market is the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Its specialised D&B-Interfax-Ukraine unit helps companies obtain a D-U-N-S Number and work with the international business data database.

Specialists can help check whether a number has already been assigned, prepare information about the legal entity, submit an application and eliminate discrepancies in the corporate profile. At the same time, the final decision on registering a developer account is made directly by Apple or Google.

For information on obtaining a D-U-N-S Number, companies may contact the specialised D&B resource at dnb.ua or call +38 (044) 270-65-74.

For Ukrainian developers, a D-U-N-S Number is becoming a practical element of entering the international digital market. The sooner a company brings its legal documents, website, corporate email and international business profile into alignment, the lower the risk of delays when launching an application in the App Store or Google Play.