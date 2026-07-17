PrivatBank named best retail bank, best bank for SMEs in Ukraine by Euromoney's Awards for Excellence 2026

PrivatBank has received two international Euromoney's Awards for Excellence 2026 at once, winning in the categories of Best Retail Bank and Best Bank for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises in Ukraine.

The Euromoney's Awards for Excellence are among the most authoritative international rankings in the financial industry. These awards confirm PrivatBank’s leading position in the development of modern banking services, digital technologies and support for Ukrainian business amid the full-scale war.

"For PrivatBank, which serves more than 18 million retail customers, innovation remains the foundation of success. We do not simply follow trends, we create them. We focus on technologies that genuinely help customers: from instant online lending to artificial intelligence-based personalization services. It is important for us that every customer feels reliability and support through digital services that operate without interruption despite any external challenges," PrivatBank Management Board member responsible for retail business Dmytro Musiyenko said.

The bank’s work with small and medium-sized businesses was recognized with a separate award. Today, PrivatBank serves hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian entrepreneurs, offering digital solutions for opening and running a business, lending, acquiring, international settlements and day-to-day financial management.

"For us, being the best bank for SMEs means, above all, responsibility to Ukrainian entrepreneurs. We serve more than 1 million business customers; 57% of individual entrepreneurs and 44% of legal entities consider PrivatBank their main servicing bank. We strive to create solutions that help businesses work faster, more efficiently and develop even in difficult economic conditions. That is why we continue to invest in digital services, financial products and new opportunities for entrepreneurs," PrivatBank Management Board member responsible for corporate business and SMEs Yevhen Zaihrayev said.