Ninth Bouquet Kyiv Stage Festival to be held on August 13–16

The ninth Bouquet Kyiv Stage festival of high art will take place on August 13–16 at the National Reserve “Sophia of Kyiv.”

“The theme of the festival is ‘Armed with Beauty’… This is a festival about strength that does not destroy. About memory that does not allow disappearance. About culture that preserves the future,” the organizers wrote on the festival’s official Facebook page.

Over four days, more than 50 cultural events will be held. The festival will traditionally unite music, Ukrainian visual art, cinema, theater, guided tours, children’s programs, programs for the elderly, and discussions under the ash tree.