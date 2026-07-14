The First Odesa Investment Congress Brought Together More Than 300 Representatives from the Real Estate Development and Investment Sectors

The First Odesa Investment Congress, dedicated to urban development, investment, and Ukraine’s recovery, took place on July 10 at the SPATIUM Hotel in Odesa and brought together more than 300 developers, investors, architects, experts, and government officials.

According to the event organizers, the congress ran throughout the day simultaneously in two themed halls—“City Development and Real Estate Development” and “Urban Design.”

Participants discussed the investment appeal of the Odessa region, prospects for new development projects, housing policy for reconstruction, the digitalization of the construction industry, the development of medical and rehabilitation facilities, the preservation of Odessa’s historical heritage, and the energy independence of real estate properties.

Among the key speakers and panelists were Natalia Kozlovska, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine; Igor Reva, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization, Oleksandr Novitsky, Chairman of the State Inspectorate of Architecture and Urban Planning of Ukraine, and Yevhen Metzger, Chairman of the Board of PJSC “Ukrfinzhilye.”

Also participating in the congress were Sergey Lysak, Head of the Odessa City Military Administration; Alexander Filatov, First Deputy Mayor of Odessa; Natalya Melnichuk, Deputy Chair of the Kyiv Regional State Administration; Nadezhda Novikova, Chief Architect of Odessa; Alexander Seleznev, CEO and owner of SPATIUM Group; as well as representatives of development, architectural, investment, and hospitality companies.

Representatives from SPATIUM Group, ZEZMAN Holding, KADORR, “Gefest,” “Two Academicians,” Akvareli, Ribas Hotels, RIEL, UDP, SAGA, Creator-Bud, Avalon, SIGMA+, and CREDO.

According to Alexander Seleznev, CEO of SPATIUM Group, Odessa’s real estate development market is gradually recovering.

“We are already almost back to pre-war levels. Old projects have been completed, and we are starting to build new ones,” he said during the congress.

Sergey Lysak, head of the Odessa City Military Administration, stated that the city is ready to collaborate with businesses and investors.

“Odessa is open to partnerships, constructive dialogue, and the implementation of joint projects aimed at developing our city,” Lysak emphasized.

Odessa’s chief architect, Nadezhda Novikova, commenting on the city’s development in light of its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, noted that changes must occur harmoniously.

“Our goal is for our city to develop—and to do so harmoniously. I don’t think this is such a big deal. We’ll get to work,” Novikova said.

A separate segment of the program was dedicated to medical development, wellness infrastructure, and rehabilitation and inclusive spaces. The congress also featured a presentation by the Superhumans team in Odessa.

In the Urban Design hall, chief architects of Ukrainian cities and representatives of the professional community discussed modern approaches to urban planning, accessibility, the preservation of architectural heritage, and the development of public spaces.

The congress was held at the SPATIUM Hotel in Arcadia. According to the organizers, this is Odessa’s first five-star medical & wellness aparthotel, open year-round.

The Odesa Investment Congress concluded with a gala evening, a concert program, and the presentation of the special Wassily Kandinsky Award.

The event was organized by the DMNTR media group, with SPATIUM Group serving as the general partner.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency served as the official media partner of the Odesa Investment Congress.