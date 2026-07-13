The Ukrainian Bar Association Will Hold the 6th Conference on Energy Law on July 24 in Kyiv

The Ukrainian Bar Association invites you to participate in the 6th Conference on Energy Law, which will take place on July 24, 2026, in Kyiv.

The conference will focus on practical issues related to the transformation of the energy sector, regulatory changes, integration with European markets, litigation, the development of the gas sector, renewable gases, distributed generation, microgrid solutions, and the restoration of damaged energy assets.

The event will focus not only on an overview of changes in legislation and regulation but also on their practical application for businesses, investors, lawyers, energy companies, and government institutions. Participants will discuss which decisions will shape the development of the energy sector in 2026 and what legal tools are needed to operate, invest, and protect interests in the energy market.

The conference program includes a special interview titled “Practical Challenges of Access and Investment in Subsurface Resource Use.” The session will be moderated by Vladislav Sokolovsky, managing partner at Sokolovsky & Partners Law Firm and chairman of the board of the Ukrainian Solar Energy Association.

The first session, “The Electricity Market: New Rules, Litigation, and Integration with the EU,” will focus on current changes in the electricity market, issues related to market coupling, “green” auctions, aggregation, and judicial practice. Vladislav Sokolovsky will also moderate this session.

The second session, “The Gas Sector in Transition: Production, Public Service Obligations, Renewable Gases, and European Integration,” will cover issues related to the development of the gas market, production, biomethane, public service obligations, and the sector’s adaptation to European regulations. The discussion will be moderated by Natalia Gutarevich, Deputy Chair of the UBA Committee on Energy, Oil, and Gas; Chair of the UBA Committee on Natural Resources, Environmental Protection, and Environmental Law; and counsel at Sayenko Kharenko.

A special interview titled “Compensation for Losses and Restoration of Damaged Energy Assets” is also scheduled as part of the conference. The expert will be announced at a later date.

The third session, “Distributed or Decentralized Generation? Legal Models for Ukraine’s New Energy Resilience,” will focus on new approaches to energy resilience, the development of distributed generation, and legal models for decentralized energy solutions. The session will be moderated by Olga Savchenko, Senior Partner at Altelaw & Sempra.

Following the conclusion of the business program, there will be an evening cocktail reception and informal networking among participants.

The full event program is available on the UBA website. Participant registration is also open on the Ukrainian Bar Association’s website. Participation in the event is subject to prior registration.

A special participation fee applies to members of the Ukrainian Bar Association. To take advantage of this rate, you must log in to your account on the UBA website before registering.

For additional information about the event, speaking opportunities, and partnership opportunities, please contact the organizers: tel. +38 (097) 840-39-36, e-mail: [email protected]. Contact person: Anna Varvadyuk.

For media accreditation: [email protected]. Contact person: Daria Sydorchuk.

The Interfax-Ukraine news agency is the official media partner of the 6th Conference on Energy Law.