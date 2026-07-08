The 16th All-Ukrainian “Interior of the Year” Architecture Competition will take place in Kyiv on July 30

The 16th All-Ukrainian Annual “Interior of the Year” Architecture Competition 2026 will take place on July 30 in Kyiv at the “Parkovy” Exhibition and Convention Center.

“Interior of the Year” is one of Ukraine’s largest professional events in the fields of architecture and interior design. The event is expected to bring together over 6,000 guests, 250 speakers, 60 partner and participant booths, as well as approximately 600 competition entries from designers and architects.

The competition is open to Ukrainian designers, architects, and studios. Entries must have been completed within the last six years—from 2020 to 2026. Projects may have been implemented in any country worldwide, provided they were created by Ukrainian architects, designers, or architectural and design studios.

Submissions will be accepted until July 24, 2026, via the competition website www.interioroftheyear.info. The preliminary selection by the qualification committee is scheduled for July 27, and the final selection by the jury is scheduled for July 29. The awards ceremony will take place on July 30.

The event will be held in person.

For additional information on submitting entries, participants may contact the contest editor, Kateryna Pakhomova: tel.

+380 50 550 31 28, e-mail: [email protected].

The contest is organized by the DMNTR Media Group. Organizer’s contact numbers: 044 461 91 28, 077 777 25 47.

The news agency “Interfax-Ukraine” is the event’s media partner.