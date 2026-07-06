Assessment of Credit and Commercial Risks Will Help Ukrainian Businesses Attract Financing

Ukrainian companies that plan to attract financing, work with deferred payment, or expand international sales need to pay greater attention to the assessment of credit and commercial risks. For foreign banks, insurance companies, suppliers, and buyers, the quality of data about a counterparty is becoming a key factor in decision-making.

Dun & Bradstreet solutions make it possible to assess companies’ financial stability, their payment discipline, the risks of non-fulfilment of obligations, and their commercial history. Such data can be used both by Ukrainian companies themselves and by their potential partners. For businesses, this means that transparency is becoming a competitive advantage. A company that is easy to verify and understand has a better chance of obtaining better contract terms, financing, insurance, or trade credit. “In a world where capital has become more cautious, businesses must prove their reliability with data.

For Ukraine, this is especially important: the country has a high macro risk due to the war, so each individual company must reduce the information uncertainty surrounding it as much as possible,” Maksym Urakin noted. He stressed that systematic work with business data helps companies better manage their own risks and at the same time increases trust in them on the part of external partners. Dun & Bradstreet is an international company in the field of business data and analytics, founded in 1841. The company provides tools for business identification, counterparty verification, assessment of credit and commercial risks, compliance, and supply chain analysis.

One of D&B’s key tools is the D-U-N-S Number — a unique nine-digit company identifier used in international business practice. In Ukraine, D&B’s interests are represented by the Interfax-Ukraine agency. The partnership is aimed at expanding Ukrainian companies’ access to international business data, supporting exports, attracting financing, and integrating into global supply chains. Interfax-Ukraine is an independent Ukrainian news agency that has been operating since 1992.