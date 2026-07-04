15-year-old Maksym was discharged from the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital after a complex surgery: businesswoman Olga Kiro paid for a unique implant

The 15-year-old Maksym was discharged from the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital, where he received expensive Socore implants to correct and stabilize his spine. The teenager is currently undergoing rehabilitation, according to the Telegram channel.

After suffering severe multiple injuries and a spinal injury, Maksym required urgent surgery. For the procedure, he required a special, custom-made adjustable device designed to stabilize children after severe injuries. The lion’s share of the funds for its purchase was donated by businesswoman Olga Kiro.

She launched this charitable initiative following a publication by Roman Zhezhera, acting medical director of “Okhmatdyt,” regarding the scale of childhood injuries in Ukraine. At that time, the doctor reported that 34 children with injuries had been admitted to the clinic in just one day, and a significant portion of the patients required complex orthopedic treatment involving expensive metal devices.

According to the doctor, modern devices for stabilizing fractures are selected individually for each child, and their cost can reach hundreds of thousands of hryvnias. Because of this, even large specialized hospitals regularly face a shortage of such equipment.

Olga Kiro announced that she plans to donate another set of equipment to “Okhmatdyt” soon and called on representatives of the Ukrainian business community to join similar initiatives so that doctors have the necessary resources to treat children with severe injuries.

As a reminder, the grand opening of the pediatric maxillofacial surgery department recently took place at “Okhmatdyt.” It was supposed to begin operations in 2024, but a Russian missile attack on the hospital on July 8, 2024, delayed the implementation of these plans.