River Mall Park hosted the Kids Team Fest charity event—more than 1,000 children attended

This Sunday, River Mall Park in Kyiv hosted the Kids Team Fest charity festival—an event that brought together children, their families, socially responsible businesses, charitable organizations, local government officials, artists, and volunteers around the idea of support, care, and good deeds.

River Mall served as the festival’s general partner, and River Mall Park was the venue for the event. Special attention was given during the festival to 500 children who were specifically invited by the Darnytskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, along with their families.

Among the invited guests were children from family-type orphanages, orphans and children deprived of parental care, children from families of internally displaced persons, children of Ukraine’s defenders, children under guardianship and care, as well as children from families facing difficult life circumstances.

As part of this charitable initiative, the River Mall team provided lunch for 500 specially invited children. The brand “Yagotynske for Children”—one of Ukraine’s best-known brands of infant formula—also joined this part of the project, providing its products for the festival’s young guests.

In total, over 1,000 children attended Kids Team Fest. The festival’s entertainment program was organized by the Kids Team children’s production center and the “Center of Goodness” Charitable Foundation. Activities, performances by artists, interactive games, and a festive program were prepared for the guests, creating an atmosphere of joy, support, and safety.

For River Mall, participating in such projects is part of its systematic social engagement. The shopping and entertainment center regularly supports initiatives for children and creates a space for their development, leisure, and positive experiences. In particular, free creative workshops are held every Saturday and Sunday at River Mall, attended by about 120 children daily.

The festival’s organizers and partners note that Kids Team Fest has become an example of how the joint efforts of businesses, charitable organizations, local authorities, artists, and volunteers can create meaningful moments of joy and care for children.

The event was supported by River Mall, the Darnytskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, the “Yagotynske for Children” brand, the Kids Team Production Center, the “Center of Goodness” Charitable Foundation, artists, volunteers, and everyone who took part in this special day.