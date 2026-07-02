The 16th mental health center of the RETURNING network has opened in Kyiv region

The new center of the all-Ukrainian RETURNING (ukr. ПОВЕРНЕННЯ) network, founded by Victor and Olena Pinchuk, will operate on the basis of one of the medical institutions in Kyiv region. Every year, more than 350 military personnel, veterans, and members of their families will be able to receive professional psychological assistance here free of charge. In total, the center will provide more than 1,500 consultations per year.

The specialists of the RETURNING center work, in particular, with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety disorders, depression, adaptive and psychosomatic difficulties, as well as other consequences of traumatic experience. All services in the RETURNING centers are free of charge for visitors.

The RETURNING project demonstrates a successful partnership between the private sector and the state: philanthropists create mental health centers on the basis of state medical institutions.

"Psychological rehabilitation, mental health are extremely important. It is necessary that our heroes understand this, know this, and seek help. I am satisfied with what I see today: people are already coming, including with their families, and are working on recovery. Today we are opening the 16th RETURNING center, and there will be many more of them. Gradually, they will operate throughout Ukraine so that every veteran and their relatives can receive quality psychological support," said the founder of the RETURNING project, Victor Pinchuk.

A multidisciplinary approach has been implemented in the RETURNING center: psychiatrists, psychologists, psychotherapists, nurses work with visitors, and, if necessary, case managers, social workers, and veteran support specialists.

"We talk a lot with our clients about the fact that they are not robots. The brain also gets tired, and numerous concussions can affect emotional and cognitive spheres. Therefore, seeking help is not a weakness, but an important step toward recovery. Both military personnel themselves come to us, and with the support of their wives, and on the advice of comrades-in-arms, when someone says: "Listen, it helped me – go too." And this is very important, because such an experience of support helps people dare to seek help," said Iryna Rozheliuk, Head of the Mental Health Stream.

The new RETURNING center includes specialists' offices, a group therapy room, a doctors' room, a treatment room, a senior nurse's office, a reception, a waiting area for visitors, and inclusive bathrooms. The space has been created taking into account the principles of barrier-free access, inclusivity, and modern accessibility standards. All solutions – from the arrangement of the premises to the approaches in communication – are aimed at ensuring that every visitor feels safe and can receive help with dignity and trust.

Today, the centers of the RETURNING network already operate in Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kropyvnytskyi, Lutsk, Odesa, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Uzhhorod, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, and in Kyiv region. As of July 2026, the centers of the all-Ukrainian RETURNING network provide quality and free services to more than 25,000 military personnel, veterans, and members of their families.

At the first stage of the project, the opening of 25 centers throughout Ukraine is planned. Every year, more than 100,000 military personnel, veterans, and members of their families will be able to receive professional psychological assistance.