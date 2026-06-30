She lost her home but found new opportunities: how "Pharmacy 9-1-1" supports internally displaced people and invests in employee development

After being forced to flee her hometown of Kupiansk to the Kyiv region, Svitlana Rudenko not only found a new job but also an opportunity to continue her education and build her career. Her story illustrates how a trusted employer, support for internally displaced people, and investment in professional development can help rebuild lives even in times of war.

When Svitlana Rudenko and her family left their hometown of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region in the spring of 2022, they believed the move would be temporary. They hoped life would return to normal within a few weeks or months. Instead, the war changed everything. Their home was destroyed by Russian forces, and returning remains impossible due to the constant shelling of the city.

Today, Svitlana lives in Dymer, in the Kyiv region, together with her daughter, husband, father, her sister's family, and her sister's parents-in-law. Despite the hardships, she has found stability, support, and new opportunities for professional growth.

"I feel fortunate to work at "Pharmacy 9-1-1" in nearby Novi Petrivtsi. My job helps me cope with everything we've been through. I truly enjoy working here because the team is incredibly supportive and friendly," says Svitlana.

Her story is one of many examples of internally displaced Ukrainians who have managed not only to rebuild their professional lives after relocation but also to continue developing their careers. "Pharmacy 9-1-1"'s reputation as a reliable employer and socially responsible business has enabled the company to attract, support, and retain qualified professionals even during the most challenging period in Ukraine's history.

Svitlana currently manages a pharmacy. She already holds a medical qualification and is now pursuing a professional pharmaceutical degree through the company's "Higher League" educational program. For the past two years, "Pharmacy 9-1-1" has fully covered the cost of her studies. This year, she will receive her diploma, but she has no intention of stopping there. She plans to continue her education at university, with the company once again financing her studies.

"I genuinely enjoy learning. Every day I discover something new, and it's especially rewarding knowing that this education will help me advance in my career," she says.

Learning and professional development are central to "Pharmacy 9-1-1"'s people strategy. The company invests in its employees' long-term growth by fully funding higher and vocational education while also providing academic guidance and organizational support throughout the learning process.

Employees who aspire to leadership positions can also join the "Career Lift" program, which combines education, mentoring, and talent development, creating clear pathways for career advancement within the company.

In addition, "Pharmacy 9-1-1" has developed a corporate learning platform offering training courses, proprietary educational programs, and specialized professional development opportunities. For many employees, working at "Pharmacy 9-1-1" is not simply a job—it is an opportunity to build a long-term career.

Although Svitlana has begun a new chapter of her life in the Kyiv region, she still dreams of returning home.

"More than anything, I want this terrible war to end with Ukraine's victory as soon as possible. I want to return home, to live and work there again. I want my family and friends to come back so that we can finally see and embrace each other again."

For "Pharmacy 9-1-1", supporting employees, assisting internally displaced people, and investing in education are more than elements of corporate culture. They represent a long-term contribution to rebuilding Ukraine's workforce and strengthening the country's pharmaceutical sector.