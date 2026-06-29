OTP Group among the world’s leading companies

OTP Group has achieved a major milestone: after four consecutive years of advancement, it has entered the top 400 companies worldwide in the Forbes Global 2000 ranking for the first time.

The Forbes Global 2000 annually ranks the world’s largest publicly listed companies. The list is compiled based on four key financial metrics - revenue, profit, assets, and market capitalization - each weighed equally. According to the methodology, separate top 2000 rankings are created for each metric, and the final ranking is determined by their combined score.

“OTP Group has been ranked among the world’s 400 strongest companies in the Forbes Global 2000 - an achievement we have reached together with our colleagues, clients, and partners as a Hungary-based regional banking group. The continuous development of OTP Group confirms the strength of our stable strategy and customer-focused operations. Our nearly 40,000 employees across 11 countries work every day to make life simpler and more secure for our close to 17,5 million customers, while further strengthening our leading position in Central and Eastern Europe. I would like to thank my colleagues for their efforts contributing to our shared success, and our customers for the trust that is essential to our outstanding growth,” said Péter Csányi, CEO of OTP Bank.

In 2026, OTP Group ranked among the top 1,000 companies in all categories evaluated by Forbes: 360th by profit, 313th by assets, 993rd by revenue, and 658th by market value, resulting in an overall ranking of 398th. This achievement is particularly noteworthy given that four years ago we were not yet among the top 1,000; since then, we have significantly improved our position year by year.

About OTP Group

OTP Group is one of the fastest growing and one of the leading banking groups in the Central and Eastern European region, with outstanding profitability and a stable capital and liquidity position. With nearly 40,000 employees in now 11 countries of the CEE and Central Asian region, the Group provides universal financial services close to 17,5 million customers.

As the most active consolidator in the banking sector of the Central and Eastern European region, the Group has successfully acquired and integrated 25 banks since the early 2000s.

OTP Group is headquartered in Hungary and has a diversified and transparent ownership structure. The Banking Group has been listed on the Budapest Stock Exchange since 1995.

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