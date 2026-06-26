Ukraine needs an economy of the future, not the restoration of old industries - Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/06/26/

Member of Parliament of Ukraine, leader of the “European Solidarity” party Petro Poroshenko stated that the strategy for post-war Ukraine should be based on building an economy of the future rather than reviving outdated sectors.

Speaking at the International Economic Forum in Lviv, he emphasized that the foundation of this strategy is the principle of “three M” — moral, modern and mystery, according to the “European Solidarity” website.

“The economy must be moral, modern and impressive. This is what Ukraine will surprise the world with,” the politician said.

He noted that Putin’s strategic mistake was a false perception of global economic development, which is not defined by the seizure of territories, resources or industrial bases.

According to the leader of “European Solidarity,” an example of proper investment is the support by an American fund of Ukrainian companies in the fields of artificial intelligence and drone production, rather than in resource extraction.

Poroshenko stressed that a key condition for developing an innovative economy is Ukraine’s membership in the European Union, which will ensure the return of Ukrainians from abroad and the inflow of direct foreign investment.

“We must be among the four countries that will join the EU by 2029,” he concluded.