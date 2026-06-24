NEQSOL Academy Launches Free Learning Platform SkillHub

June 24, 2026 – NEQSOL Academy, the corporate learning ecosystem of the international NEQSOL Holding group, announced the launch of SkillHub—a new digital learning platform open to everyone and designed to empower people at every stage of their professional and personal journeys. SkillHub provides, free of charge, the up-to-date skills and competencies needed to succeed in today’s rapidly changing technological world.

Thanks to first-class learning content from CrossKnowledge and full funding from NEQSOL Holding, SkillHub by NEQSOL Academy provides access to professional development resources that help build skills in artificial intelligence, leadership, communications, business fundamentals, and personal effectiveness.

The SkillHub platform offers a flexible learning experience, accessible from any device and location on an “anywhere, anytime” basis. SkillHub’s functionality is powered by CrossKnowledge—a global provider of digital learning solutions trusted by leading organizations, including BlackRock, BNP Paribas, Schneider Electric, Orange, Sanofi, Carrefour, and ArcelorMittal. The platform’s content was developed in collaboration with experts and instructors affiliated with institutions such as Harvard, Stanford, INSEAD, Cambridge, Wharton, London Business School, and HEC Paris. The platform is built on Enocta, NEQSOL Academy’s partner for learning management systems.

“For NEQSOL Holding, education and professional development are key elements in building a strong organization and communities as a whole. “We were looking for a platform that would combine academic excellence with proven global expertise,” emphasized Meric Tunc, Chief Human Capital Officer at NEQSOL Holding. “CrossKnowledge combines high-quality content, recognized expert leadership, and an engaging digital learning experience that meets the needs of today’s students.”

“SkillHub offers a Ukrainian-language interface, and a significant portion of the training programs is available in English. I am confident that SkillHub, thanks to its open access to high-quality learning resources, will provide new opportunities for the development of young professionals,” noted Volodymyr Lavrenchuk, Regional Director of NEQSOL Holding in Ukraine.

Access to NEQSOL Academy SkillHub: https://neqsolacademy.com /

Video about SkillHub

About NEQSOL Holding

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified international group of companies operating in 11 countries across the energy, telecommunications, high-tech, construction, and mining sectors. The group serves over 25 million customers and employs more than 20,000 people worldwide.

About NEQSOL Academy

NEQSOL Academy is a corporate learning ecosystem designed to promote continuous learning, professional excellence, and knowledge sharing within the NEQSOL Holding group of companies. By offering cutting-edge learning opportunities in multiple languages, the Academy supports employees and external audiences through innovative development programs in line with its guiding principle: “Anywhere, anytime.”

About CrossKnowledge

CrossKnowledge is a global leader in digital learning solutions that helps organizations develop their workforce’s potential through a combination of expert content, learning technologies, and professional services. For over 20 years, CrossKnowledge has been supporting leading international organizations in building future-oriented skills and fostering a culture of continuous learning.