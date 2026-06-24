"Inclusivity Compass" launches in Ukraine – a new digital tool for employers and employees

BAT Ukraine, in partnership with the NGO "Fulcrum UA", has launched a new digital platform for employers and employees – the Inclusivity Compass.

The project aims to help translate the principles of inclusion into practical everyday actions, foster comfortable workplaces, and promote effective interaction among people with different experiences, needs, and individual characteristics.

"Inclusive culture is a driver of creativity and productivity. For us, supporting the Inclusivity Compass is an investment in building an accessible business environment in Ukraine. This platform moves the conversation about equality from theory to practical everyday solutions," said Oksana Serdiuk, General Manager of BAT Ukraine.

What the Inclusivity Compass offers

The platform combines several practical tools designed to help users assess their level of inclusive interaction, gain new knowledge, and apply it in their daily work.

Inclusive IQ – an assessment for employees and employers. Upon completion, participants receive a certificate and personalized recommendations.

Learning materials – a curated selection of articles, podcasts, and books covering critical thinking, cognitive biases, inclusive communication, interaction with veterans and people with disabilities, and the creation of psychologically safe environments.

BAT Ukraine case studies – real examples of how inclusive practices have been implemented within teams and work processes.

Inclusion as a shared effort

The initiative brings together the expertise of the corporate sector and the experience of a civil society organization working in the field of inclusion and equal opportunities.

"We wanted to remove unnecessary complexity from the topic of inclusion and show that inclusivity is about simple everyday actions and empathy. This is a practical tool for change created through a partnership between business and civil society," said Tanya Kasian, Executive Director of NGO "Fulcrum UA".

The online platform has been developed in line with basic digital accessibility standards. Users can adjust contrast, text size, and other interface settings to ensure a comfortable experience.

The platform is already open to users, allowing anyone interested to take the Inclusive IQ assessment and receive personalized recommendations.