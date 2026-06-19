HR Days 2026: On July 23–24, one of the largest forums for HR leaders and business executives will take place in Kyiv

On July 23–24, 2026, HR Days 2026 will take place in Kyiv — one of Ukraine’s largest professional forums for HR directors, CEOs, company executives, and people management experts.

For the 22nd consecutive year, HR Days brings together the professional community to discuss the most pressing challenges that business and teams face today.

The theme of this year’s forum is “A Culture of Support and Meanings in Action.”

Over the course of two days, more than 500 participants and over 80 speakers will discuss issues of leadership, organizational transformation, corporate culture development, HR technologies, team productivity, employee engagement, and the future of work.

Among the speakers are executives and HR leaders of such companies as MHP, Mars Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia, ROSHEN, Nova Poshta, PrivatBank, INGO, COMFY, Prozorro, VUSO, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, KNESS, and other leading companies of the Ukrainian market, which today are shaping the practice of human resource management in Ukraine.

The forum program includes:

• more than 80 practical cases and speeches;

• 4 parallel thematic streams;

• panel discussions with the participation of CEOs and HRDs of leading companies;

• discussion of real cases of transformations, culture development, and change management;

• modern solutions in the field of HR Tech and digitalization;

• opportunities for professional networking and exchange of experience.

The forum will open with the strategic discussion “People as a Strategy: What Decisions Are Changing Business Today?” with the participation of executives of leading companies of the Ukrainian market.

Participants will be able to choose the topics most relevant to them among the four parallel streams of the program, as well as join professional networking and exchange of experience with colleagues from various industries.

HR Days traditionally brings together representatives of the country’s largest employers and serves as a platform for discussing solutions that determine the efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness of organizations.

Interfax-Ukraine is the official information partner of the forum.

The forum program and speakers can be viewed, and registration for participation can be completed, on the website:

https://hr-days.com