Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
19:21 19.06.2026

HR Days 2026: On July 23–24, one of the largest forums for HR leaders and business executives will take place in Kyiv

2 min read
HR Days 2026: On July 23–24, one of the largest forums for HR leaders and business executives will take place in Kyiv

On July 23–24, 2026, HR Days 2026 will take place in Kyiv — one of Ukraine’s largest professional forums for HR directors, CEOs, company executives, and people management experts.

For the 22nd consecutive year, HR Days brings together the professional community to discuss the most pressing challenges that business and teams face today.

The theme of this year’s forum is “A Culture of Support and Meanings in Action.”

Over the course of two days, more than 500 participants and over 80 speakers will discuss issues of leadership, organizational transformation, corporate culture development, HR technologies, team productivity, employee engagement, and the future of work.

Among the speakers are executives and HR leaders of such companies as MHP, Mars Ukraine, Ukrzaliznytsia, ROSHEN, Nova Poshta, PrivatBank, INGO, COMFY, Prozorro, VUSO, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, KNESS, and other leading companies of the Ukrainian market, which today are shaping the practice of human resource management in Ukraine.

The forum program includes:

• more than 80 practical cases and speeches;
• 4 parallel thematic streams;
• panel discussions with the participation of CEOs and HRDs of leading companies;
• discussion of real cases of transformations, culture development, and change management;
• modern solutions in the field of HR Tech and digitalization;
• opportunities for professional networking and exchange of experience.

The forum will open with the strategic discussion “People as a Strategy: What Decisions Are Changing Business Today?” with the participation of executives of leading companies of the Ukrainian market.

Participants will be able to choose the topics most relevant to them among the four parallel streams of the program, as well as join professional networking and exchange of experience with colleagues from various industries.

HR Days traditionally brings together representatives of the country’s largest employers and serves as a platform for discussing solutions that determine the efficiency, resilience, and competitiveness of organizations.

Interfax-Ukraine is the official information partner of the forum.

The forum program and speakers can be viewed, and registration for participation can be completed, on the website:

https://hr-days.com

Tags: #hr_days_2026

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

"This is a high recognition of our resilience and development" — UPG founder Volodymyr Petrenko on receiving the “UP 100. Business” award

The 6th Ukrainian Construction Congress Will Bring Together Over 6,000 Industry Participants in Kyiv

Culture of corporate due diligence must become part of Ukraine’s new business infrastructure

Sergii Prykhodko from Aviation Company Ukrainian helicopters received UN highest Peacekeeping Award posthumously

Entrepreneur Olha Kiro launches charity program for Okhmatdyt to treat children's injuries

A new project, LemoCard, has entered the crypto-financial services market with support from Mastercard and Visa

Lake of Youth in Bukovel became the first mountain lake in the world that receives the international Blue Flag award, - shareholder Zakhar Palytsia

Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to practical workshop on the implementation of artificial intelligence

AI hasn't taken your job, but it's already costing businesses billions: companies are rethinking their AI strategies

D&B and Interfax-Ukraine Help Ukrainian Companies Check Foreign Counterparties

AD
AD