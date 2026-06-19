"This is a high recognition of our resilience and development" — UPG founder Volodymyr Petrenko on receiving the “UP 100. Business” award

Volodymyr Petrenko, founder and owner of the UPG group of companies, has received the “UP 100. Business” award in the Energy category. The award recognizes leading private businesses for their contribution to Ukraine’s economic development and the resilience of the business environment during the war.

The ceremony took place on June 17 in Kyiv. Nominees were evaluated based on several key criteria, including business profitability, job creation and retention, integrity, ESG compliance, and the operational resilience of companies under full-scale war conditions.

“For our company, this recognition confirms that we are on the right track and reflects the resilience and progress of the entire UPG team. It validates our strategy of restoring fuel infrastructure, creating jobs, and expanding across Ukraine. It shows that we are moving in the right direction,” said Volodymyr Petrenko.

Volodymyr Petrenko founded “Ukrpaletsystem” in 2003, and in 2007 opened the first UPG gas station. Over more than two decades, the company has grown into one of Ukraine’s largest fuel market operators and established itself among the country’s leading private businesses. Today, UPG operates in 21 regions, employs over 7,000 people, supplies petroleum products directly from European refineries, and maintains a developed logistics infrastructure.

Since September 2025, the company has been implementing a large-scale fuel infrastructure recovery project, reopening petrol stations that previously operated under the ANP and Avias brands. Over the past eight months, the chain has expanded more than sixfold and now includes over 420 operating gas stations. In the past year, the company paid more than UAH 19 billion in taxes and ranks among the top ten private taxpayers in Ukraine.

The “UP 100. Business” award recognizes 100 representatives of Ukraine’s private sector. The final list of laureates was determined by an independent expert jury, which included IMF Executive Director for Ukraine Vladyslav Rashkovan, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee Roksolana Pidlasa, Executive Director of the European Business Association Anna Derevyanko, Head of KSE Institute Nataliia Shapoval, former Minister of Economy Aivaras Abromavicius, President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hennadii Chyzhykov, and other representatives of the expert community.