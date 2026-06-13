The 6th Ukrainian Construction Congress Will Bring Together Over 6,000 Industry Participants in Kyiv

The 6th Ukrainian Construction Congress will take place on June 23, 2026, at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv and will bring together over 6,000 participants from Ukraine’s construction, development, architectural, urban planning, and investment communities.

According to the organizers, the event will be one of the key industry platforms of the year, where representatives of business, government, development companies, architectural firms, urban planning teams, and investors will discuss the development of the construction market, the country’s recovery, the investment climate for 2026–2027, industrial parks, housing reform, government programs, and new approaches to the development of Ukrainian cities.

Leaders of the country’s leading development and construction companies have been invited to participate in the panel discussions, including Andriy Vavrysh, founder and CEO of SAGA Development; Roman Davymuka, CEO of Avalon; Andriy Semenov, head of UDP; Ivan Molchanov, co-owner of Stolitsa Group; Boris Goldenshtein, founder and CEO of the ZEZMAN holding; Yaroslav Korniyachenko, Founder and CEO of Vlasne Misto; Serhiy Odarych, Founder and Head of ODA Group; Ihor Huda, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of “Creator-Bud”; Oleksandr Seleznyov, CEO and Owner of SPATIUM Group; Anna Laevska, CEO of SIGMA+; and Mark Kestelboim, CEO of WELL-BEING CONTECH.

Public policy issues at the congress will be represented by Natalia Kozlovska, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine; Oleksandr Svistunov, Chief Architect of Kyiv; and Yevhen Metzger, Chairman of the Board of “Ukrfinzhytlo.”

The discussion will focus on key issues in the industry’s development: where the investment climate is headed in 2026–2027, what role industrial parks play in reconstruction, how the European gauge will impact the economy and logistics, who is shaping Ukrainian cities today, and where the main opportunities and risks for the market lie in housing reform, government programs, and project scaling.

Among the partners and participants of the congress are Kreator-Bud, SAGA Development, DIM Group, Taryan Group, UDP, Avalon, Intergalbud, Gefest, and other companies operating in the Ukrainian construction, development, and real estate market.

A separate part of the program will be the “Creator of the Year 2026” competition, aimed at recognizing projects that set new standards in architecture, development, urban planning, and landscape design. Submissions for the competition will be accepted until June 17; the preliminary selection will take place on June 19, and the jury meeting will be held on June 22.

The 6th Ukrainian Construction Congress will take place on June 23, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM at the “Parkovy” Exhibition and Convention Center, located at 16A Parkova Road, 3rd floor, Kyiv.

Detailed information about the congress, participation as a VIP guest, speaker, or partner, as well as the terms for submitting projects to the competition, is available on the website www.ubc-ua.info and by phone at 044 461 91 28.

The event is organized by the DMNTR media group.

Interfax-Ukraine – information partner