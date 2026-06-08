Culture of corporate due diligence must become part of Ukraine’s new business infrastructure

In the context of war, economic recovery, and integration into European markets, Ukrainian businesses need to develop a new culture of corporate due diligence. This involves a shift from operating “on recommendation” or following only a minimal legal review to a systematic analysis of counterparties, partners, suppliers, and customers.

One of the tools for fostering this culture is Dun & Bradstreet’s international business data, which is made available in Ukraine by D&B-Interfax-Ukraine. This data can be used to identify businesses, vet counterparties, assess commercial and credit risks, ensure compliance, and manage global supply chains.

“Ukraine is gradually transitioning to a new quality of business environment. This requires not only reforms, investments, and digitalization, but also a daily culture of business verification. Trust in the modern economy must be based not only on personal contacts, but also on data, transparency, and the possibility of independent verification,” noted Maksym Urakin, Director of Development and Marketing at Interfax-Ukraine, Head of the D&B-Interfax-Ukraine business unit, and Candidate of Economic Sciences.

According to him, this is particularly important for Ukraine in the process of recovery, attracting foreign investors, and expanding the presence of Ukrainian companies in foreign markets. The more transparent companies are to international partners, the easier it is for them to enter into new contracts, supply chains, and investment projects.

D&B-Interfax-Ukraine can be useful for large businesses as well as SMEs, financial companies, exporters, importers, investors, consultants, and organizations working with procurement or international projects.

A culture of company verification helps reduce the risk of fraud, non-payment, and dealing with shell companies or counterparties with a murky history. At the same time, it supports ethical businesses that are willing to be transparent with partners and demonstrate their business integrity.

For the Ukrainian market, this is also a matter of long-term competitiveness. Businesses that operate transparently and can be verified have a better chance of attracting financing, entering international markets, participating in tenders, and working with large corporate clients.

Dun & Bradstreet is an American company specializing in business data, analytics, commercial information, and risk management, founded in 1841. The company provides international tools for business identification, counterparty verification, credit and commercial risk assessment, compliance, and working with global supply chains. D&B maintains a global business data database and works with companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and international organizations.

Interfax-Ukraine is an independent Ukrainian news agency that has been operating in the Ukrainian political and economic information market since 1992 and has a reputation as a reliable and competent provider of timely and objective information. The editorial office and the agency’s headquarters are located in Kyiv.