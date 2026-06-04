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19:43 04.06.2026

Entrepreneur Olha Kiro launches charity program for Okhmatdyt to treat children's injuries

2 min read

Every day ukrainian doctors save children from "peaceful" injuries, too, Olga Kiro emphasized

Entrepreneur Olha Kiro has announced the launch of a charity program to support the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt." She said she was shocked by data on the scale of child injuries, primarily caused by collisions involving electric scooters.

According to journalists, on May 30, Roman Zhezhera, head of the emergency surgery department and acting medical director of Okhmatdyt, wrote on Facebook about the most common causes of injuries treated by him and his colleagues.

"The staggering figures cited in the publication are impossible to ignore: in just one day alone, 34 children with injuries sustained on electric scooters were admitted to Okhmatdyt, and 6–7 of them suffered severe injuries. At present, five children are in the clinic's intensive care unit after similar "entertainment". Collisions involving electric scooters are no longer just children's injuries, but a catastrophe involving traumatic brain injuries, comas, and months or even years of rehabilitation", – Kiro said, commenting on the data provided by medical professionals.

She informed the public that she is launching a charity program that will provide the clinic with dynamic stabilization systems for children. Such systems are complex medical devices, customized to meet each patient's needs, and cost hundreds of thousands of hryvnias.

According to Zhezhera, doctors lack these systems. Modern treatment of severe fractures also requires metal structures, plates, and spinal fixation devices, the physician noted.

Kiro urged parents to heed Zhezhera's words and reconsider their approach to children's safety, while calling on entrepreneurs to join the charity project.

"Charity always matters, but during wartime, when the healthcare system is operating at the limit of its capabilities and doctors are saving children every day not only from war-related injuries but also from "peacetime" trauma, every form of assistance carries particular importance. When medical professionals lack resources, it is our shared responsibility", – Olha Kiro emphasized.

Tags: #olha_kiro #scooters #charity

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