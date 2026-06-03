Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to practical workshop on the implementation of artificial intelligence

The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites Ukrainian companies to participate in the practical workshop “Capacity Building Workshop on the Ethical Impact Assessment of AI”, which will take place on June 11, 2026, in Kyiv.

Artificial intelligence is becoming one of the key tools for business transformation today. AI solutions help companies optimize internal processes, analyze data faster, increase the efficiency of communications, improve customer service, automate routine tasks, and open up new opportunities for development.

At the same time, the use of artificial intelligence requires not only technical understanding, but also a responsible approach to issues of security, data protection, transparency, non-discrimination, risk management, and compliance with legal requirements.

These are the topics that the practical workshop at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be dedicated to. The event aims to demonstrate the multifaceted nature of AI — from the practical implementation of artificial intelligence-based solutions in business processes to understanding ethical standards, regulatory approaches, and how these issues are gradually being formed and implemented in Ukraine.

The purpose of the workshop is practical training for real businesses. Participants will be able to obtain specific tools for the responsible use of artificial intelligence in their activities, assess the potential risks of applying AI, and understand how to minimize these risks without losing the efficiency of business processes.

During the event, the Ethical Impact Assessment tool — an assessment of the ethical impact of AI — will be presented. It helps companies analyze the impact of AI solutions, identify possible risks, and make more balanced management decisions regarding the use of new technologies.

Representatives of business, entrepreneurs, business associations, non-governmental organizations, as well as companies that already use or are only planning to implement artificial intelligence-based solutions are invited to participate.

Among the announced speakers and participants in the discussion are representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as well as leading technology companies and partners that have practical experience in implementing AI solutions, including Google, Microsoft, and other representatives of the business and expert community.

Date: June 11, 2026

Time: 09:30 — 15:30

Venue: Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kyiv, 10 Stritenska St.

Format: offline

Participation: by prior registration

Registration is available at the following link:

https://forms.gle/GVRYw9nTxC51LZFh6

For organizational matters, please contact:

Valeriia Zabashta

[email protected]

+380 50 366 49 97

Valeriia Malevanets

[email protected]

+38 050 591 25 70

The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites Ukrainian companies to join a practical discussion on how artificial intelligence can become a tool for business development, increasing efficiency, and responsible digital transformation.