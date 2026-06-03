Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
19:12 03.06.2026

Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to practical workshop on the implementation of artificial intelligence

3 min read
Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to practical workshop on the implementation of artificial intelligence

The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites Ukrainian companies to participate in the practical workshop “Capacity Building Workshop on the Ethical Impact Assessment of AI”, which will take place on June 11, 2026, in Kyiv.

Artificial intelligence is becoming one of the key tools for business transformation today. AI solutions help companies optimize internal processes, analyze data faster, increase the efficiency of communications, improve customer service, automate routine tasks, and open up new opportunities for development.

At the same time, the use of artificial intelligence requires not only technical understanding, but also a responsible approach to issues of security, data protection, transparency, non-discrimination, risk management, and compliance with legal requirements.

These are the topics that the practical workshop at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be dedicated to. The event aims to demonstrate the multifaceted nature of AI — from the practical implementation of artificial intelligence-based solutions in business processes to understanding ethical standards, regulatory approaches, and how these issues are gradually being formed and implemented in Ukraine.

The purpose of the workshop is practical training for real businesses. Participants will be able to obtain specific tools for the responsible use of artificial intelligence in their activities, assess the potential risks of applying AI, and understand how to minimize these risks without losing the efficiency of business processes.

During the event, the Ethical Impact Assessment tool — an assessment of the ethical impact of AI — will be presented. It helps companies analyze the impact of AI solutions, identify possible risks, and make more balanced management decisions regarding the use of new technologies.

Representatives of business, entrepreneurs, business associations, non-governmental organizations, as well as companies that already use or are only planning to implement artificial intelligence-based solutions are invited to participate.

Among the announced speakers and participants in the discussion are representatives of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as well as leading technology companies and partners that have practical experience in implementing AI solutions, including Google, Microsoft, and other representatives of the business and expert community.

Date: June 11, 2026

Time: 09:30 — 15:30

Venue: Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kyiv, 10 Stritenska St.

Format: offline

Participation: by prior registration

Registration is available at the following link:
https://forms.gle/GVRYw9nTxC51LZFh6

For organizational matters, please contact:

Valeriia Zabashta
[email protected]
+380 50 366 49 97

Valeriia Malevanets
[email protected]
+38 050 591 25 70

The Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites Ukrainian companies to join a practical discussion on how artificial intelligence can become a tool for business development, increasing efficiency, and responsible digital transformation.

Tags: #ukrainian_chamber_of_commerce_and_industry

MORE ABOUT

17:17 22.05.2026
Ukraine and Serbia Resume Free Trade Talks and Strengthen Business Cooperation

Ukraine and Serbia Resume Free Trade Talks and Strengthen Business Cooperation

20:11 13.05.2026
Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to participate in a trade mission to Serbia on May 19–21

Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry invites businesses to participate in a trade mission to Serbia on May 19–21

19:05 25.03.2026
Latvian-Ukrainian Defense Forum 2026 was held in Kyiv

Latvian-Ukrainian Defense Forum 2026 was held in Kyiv

13:32 23.09.2021
Implementation of European principles of work is one of main directions of customs reform - round table

Implementation of European principles of work is one of main directions of customs reform - round table

10:56 23.09.2021
Ukraine expects to join European Convention on Common Transit in Q2 2022 – customs official

Ukraine expects to join European Convention on Common Transit in Q2 2022 – customs official

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

A new project, LemoCard, has entered the crypto-financial services market with support from Mastercard and Visa

Lake of Youth in Bukovel became the first mountain lake in the world that receives the international Blue Flag award, - shareholder Zakhar Palytsia

AI hasn't taken your job, but it's already costing businesses billions: companies are rethinking their AI strategies

D&B and Interfax-Ukraine Help Ukrainian Companies Check Foreign Counterparties

Forum Industrial Evolution on Ukrainian production during war will take place in Bila Tserkva

"Kovlar Group" Recognized as the Leader of Ukraine’s Fire Protection Industry According to Ukrainian Business Award

"The drone war is over": Ukraine says a new era of combat ai has begun

Sends partners with Corefy to expand global payout infrastructure

D-U-N-S Number as an international business identifier: why Ukrainian companies need it

Final of the All-Ukrainian Boxing Tournament “Kyiv Cup” for the Klitschko brothers’ prizes will take place on Kyiv Day

AD
AD