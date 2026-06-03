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19:33 03.06.2026

Lake of Youth in Bukovel became the first mountain lake in the world that receives the international Blue Flag award, - shareholder Zakhar Palytsia

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Lake of Youth in Bukovel became the first mountain lake in the world that receives the international Blue Flag award, - shareholder Zakhar Palytsia

Lake of Youth, located on the territory of the Bukovel resort in the Carpathians mountains, has received the international Blue Flag award. It is the largest artificial reservoir in Ukraine, and now the first mountain lake in the world that receives this quality certificate. The presence of this flag on the reservoir guarantees vacationers’ clean water, a high level of safety and developed infrastructure. This was announced by shareholder of the Bukovel resort Zakhar Palytsia.

"The Blue Flag is not only an international award, but also confirmation that Ukrainian tourist locations can meet the highest world standards. For Bukovel, this is the result of systematic work on the quality of infrastructure, safety and environmental responsibility. We are consistently forming a new culture of recreation in the Carpathians and proving that the Ukrainian resort can be an example for the whole of Europe", – said Zakhar Palytsia.

He noted that Lake of Youth is visited by a lot of people, so it is important for Bukovel to maintain the purity of the water, because the safety of vacationers depends on it.

“Lake of Youth is the largest artificial reservoir in Ukraine and one of the main summer magnets of the resort. Tens of thousands of guests relax here every year. Therefore, it is very important for us to ensure high environmental standards, because the safety of people depends on this area,” – said Zakhar Palytsia.

“Blue Flag” is the most prestigious international environmental award and quality certificate, which is awarded annually to beaches, marinas (yacht moorings) and operators of sustainable boat tourism around the world. The program operates in 53 countries around the world, and its participants are more than 5,000 beaches, marinas and tourist facilities that meet the highest standards of quality, safety and environmental responsibility.

To receive such an award, the location must annually confirm compliance with 32 strict criteria, which are divided into 4 main blocks. These include water quality (laboratory tests are carried out throughout the season), proper management of the coastal zone (cleaning, separate waste collection), safety and service (availability of rescuers and medical aid points), as well as inclusivity.

As previously reported, the Bukovel resort has launched a dashboard with air and water quality indicators. The online scoreboard is updated on a regular basis and is available to everyone at the link — https://eco.bukovel.com

 

Tags: #bukovel #blue_flag

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