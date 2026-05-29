Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
14:47 29.05.2026

Forum Industrial Evolution on Ukrainian production during war will take place in Bila Tserkva

3 min read
Forum Industrial Evolution on Ukrainian production during war will take place in Bila Tserkva

Ukrainian industry has withstood what seemed impossible. Despite large-scale destruction, energy crises and the constant military threat, production in Ukraine has not stopped. In 2025, the processing industry paid UAH 367.5 billion in taxes — 18% of all revenues to the state budget. This is the largest increase among all sectors of the economy.

Behind these figures are entrepreneurs who continue to take risks, invest and build. And also state policy, which in recent years has begun to focus more on supporting production: financing programs, tax incentives and the development of industrial parks.

A network of 116 industrial parks has already been formed in Ukraine. On their territories, 37 industrial enterprises have already been built or are being built: 22 plants have been put into operation, another 15 are in the process of construction.

Now the main thing is to scale this process and turn industrial parks into real points of production, investment and new jobs.

“Production is the driver of the country’s economy. These are jobs, taxes, development and resilience, which can already be seen in the example of the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park. It is important that there should be more such projects. That production facilities develop, investors invest funds, and people acquire the necessary skills to work in the new economy,” notes Vasyl Khmelnytsky, founder of the UNIT.City innovation park and the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, initiator of the forum.

These very issues will become the main topic of the forum “Industrial Evolution: Production Switches on the Economy” which will take place on June 18, 2026, at the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park for the fifth time already.

The forum will bring together more than 1,500 participants — owners and managers of production companies, investors, representatives of the authorities, the financial sector and experts. International delegations from the business, industrial, investment and diplomatic environment will also take part in the forum.

The program includes panel discussions, an exhibition zone of technologies and equipment for manufacturers, practical cases of companies that are already scaling production in Ukraine, and networking.

At the center of the discussions are energy challenges, the shortage of personnel, access to financing and insurance, state support, industrial parks, exports and new markets.

Among the speakers of the forum:

  • Vasyl Khmelnytsky, founder of the UNIT.City innovation park and the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, initiator of the forum;
  • Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration;
  • Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy;
  • Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-owner of Nova Poshta;
  • Vitalii Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;
  • Kostiantyn Yefymenko, President of Biopharma Plasma;
  • Dmytro Kysylevskyi, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Economic Development, responsible in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for the “Made in Ukraine” policy;
  • Dmytro Zavhorodnii, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization;
  • Ruslan Illichov, Director General of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine;
  • Stanislav Haidai, co-owner and CEO of BALEX;
  • Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of the Kyiv School of Economics, Minister of Economic Development (2019–2020).

Manufacturers will share practical experience of working during the war, and representatives of the state will tell which support tools are already working and what is planned next.

The organizers of the forum are the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Astrobuild LLC (management company and developer of the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park) and the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

Participation is free of charge with prior registration: industry.forumkyiv.org

Tags: #forum #industrial_evolution

MORE ABOUT

14:18 26.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares international forum for Carpathian macroregion

Zelenskyy: Ukraine prepares international forum for Carpathian macroregion

20:59 03.04.2026
Workforce housing programs in Ukraine only feasible with close, transparent cooperation between banks and developers – expert

Workforce housing programs in Ukraine only feasible with close, transparent cooperation between banks and developers – expert

14:18 15.01.2026
Ukraine at the highest level to participate at annual Davos forum – FM Sybiha

Ukraine at the highest level to participate at annual Davos forum – FM Sybiha

16:25 04.12.2025
Union of Real Estate Specialists to hold XII National Forum on Ukraine’s real estate market on Dec 12 in Kyiv

Union of Real Estate Specialists to hold XII National Forum on Ukraine’s real estate market on Dec 12 in Kyiv

18:24 22.10.2025
Youth diplomatic forum for harmonization of Ukrainian Red Cross started in Kyiv

Youth diplomatic forum for harmonization of Ukrainian Red Cross started in Kyiv

11:57 19.10.2025
The 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum: Ukraine 2.0 – The Power of People held in Kyiv

The 11th Kyiv International Economic Forum: Ukraine 2.0 – The Power of People held in Kyiv

10:07 10.10.2025
EU launching three media initiatives worth EUR 6.6 mln in Ukraine to support independent media – Mathernova

EU launching three media initiatives worth EUR 6.6 mln in Ukraine to support independent media – Mathernova

18:59 08.10.2025
Defense Industry Forum concludes in Kyiv: Event hosts about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries

Defense Industry Forum concludes in Kyiv: Event hosts about 2,000 participants from over 20 countries

18:33 18.09.2025
Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

Founding forum of Association of Frontline Cities held in Kharkiv

21:03 08.08.2025
Lviv Invest Forum 2025 — the main investment event of August in Lviv

Lviv Invest Forum 2025 — the main investment event of August in Lviv

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

D&B and Interfax-Ukraine Help Ukrainian Companies Check Foreign Counterparties

"Kovlar Group" Recognized as the Leader of Ukraine’s Fire Protection Industry According to Ukrainian Business Award

"The drone war is over": Ukraine says a new era of combat ai has begun

Sends partners with Corefy to expand global payout infrastructure

D-U-N-S Number as an international business identifier: why Ukrainian companies need it

Final of the All-Ukrainian Boxing Tournament “Kyiv Cup” for the Klitschko brothers’ prizes will take place on Kyiv Day

Pilot McQueen wins Ukrainian Cup in FPV drone racing with payload using F7 drone by F-Drones

Poroshenko donated 496,000 hryvnias to ‘Sprava Hromad’ and called on Ukrainians to support volunteers

Statement by UNHCR Representative on deadly attack on Dnipro, destroying humanitarian aid in UNHCR’s warehouse

Statement by UNHCR Representative on deadly attack on Dnipro, destroying humanitarian aid in UNHCR’s warehouse

AD
AD