Forum Industrial Evolution on Ukrainian production during war will take place in Bila Tserkva

Ukrainian industry has withstood what seemed impossible. Despite large-scale destruction, energy crises and the constant military threat, production in Ukraine has not stopped. In 2025, the processing industry paid UAH 367.5 billion in taxes — 18% of all revenues to the state budget. This is the largest increase among all sectors of the economy.

Behind these figures are entrepreneurs who continue to take risks, invest and build. And also state policy, which in recent years has begun to focus more on supporting production: financing programs, tax incentives and the development of industrial parks.

A network of 116 industrial parks has already been formed in Ukraine. On their territories, 37 industrial enterprises have already been built or are being built: 22 plants have been put into operation, another 15 are in the process of construction.

Now the main thing is to scale this process and turn industrial parks into real points of production, investment and new jobs.

“Production is the driver of the country’s economy. These are jobs, taxes, development and resilience, which can already be seen in the example of the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park. It is important that there should be more such projects. That production facilities develop, investors invest funds, and people acquire the necessary skills to work in the new economy,” notes Vasyl Khmelnytsky, founder of the UNIT.City innovation park and the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, initiator of the forum.

These very issues will become the main topic of the forum “Industrial Evolution: Production Switches on the Economy” which will take place on June 18, 2026, at the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park for the fifth time already.

The forum will bring together more than 1,500 participants — owners and managers of production companies, investors, representatives of the authorities, the financial sector and experts. International delegations from the business, industrial, investment and diplomatic environment will also take part in the forum.

The program includes panel discussions, an exhibition zone of technologies and equipment for manufacturers, practical cases of companies that are already scaling production in Ukraine, and networking.

At the center of the discussions are energy challenges, the shortage of personnel, access to financing and insurance, state support, industrial parks, exports and new markets.

Among the speakers of the forum:

Vasyl Khmelnytsky, founder of the UNIT.City innovation park and the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, initiator of the forum;

founder of the UNIT.City innovation park and the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, initiator of the forum; Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration;

Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration; Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy;

Chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy; Volodymyr Popereshniuk, co-owner of Nova Poshta;

co-owner of Nova Poshta; Vitalii Kindrativ, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine;

Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine; Kostiantyn Yefymenko, President of Biopharma Plasma;

President of Biopharma Plasma; Dmytro Kysylevskyi, Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Economic Development, responsible in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for the “Made in Ukraine” policy;

Deputy Chairman of the Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Economic Development, responsible in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for the “Made in Ukraine” policy; Dmytro Zavhorodnii, Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization;

Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformations and Digitalization; Ruslan Illichov, Director General of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine;

Director General of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine; Stanislav Haidai, co-owner and CEO of BALEX;

co-owner and CEO of BALEX; Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of the Kyiv School of Economics, Minister of Economic Development (2019–2020).

Manufacturers will share practical experience of working during the war, and representatives of the state will tell which support tools are already working and what is planned next.

The organizers of the forum are the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park, the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Astrobuild LLC (management company and developer of the Bila Tserkva Industrial Park) and the Kyiv International Economic Forum.

Participation is free of charge with prior registration: industry.forumkyiv.org