"Kovlar Group" Recognized as the Leader of Ukraine’s Fire Protection Industry According to Ukrainian Business Award

The Ukrainian company Kovlar Group has been recognized as the leader of Ukraine’s fire protection industry based on the assessment by experts of the Ukrainian Business Award, according to a report on the website of the Ammokote brand.

According to the report, the organizers of the award noted the company’s stable development in 2025 and its contribution to the formation of Ukraine’s fire protection industry. The assessment was carried out taking into account the company’s financial indicators, market position and business reputation.

Ukrainian Business Award positions itself as a business award that recognizes companies that develop the economy, introduce innovations and form new industry standards.

According to the company, Kovlar Group offers more than 20 types of fire protection products for steel, concrete and wooden structures, cable systems and engineering communications. The products are manufactured under the Ammokote trademark and, according to the company, in certain segments account for up to 80% of the Ukrainian market.

The company notes that the development of domestic production of fire protection materials is of particular importance for Ukraine in the context of the restoration of industrial, residential, social and critical infrastructure. Fire protection of building structures, cable lines, engineering communications and industrial facilities is one of the key elements of safety in modern construction.

Kovlar Group works in the field of passive fire protection and manufactures Ammokote products for the fire protection of metal structures, engineering communications and air ducts, wooden and concrete structures, cables and cable lines. The company also provides services for the design of fire protection works, application of fire protection materials, equipment rental, materials expertise and regulatory and methodological support.

The company’s head office is located in Kyiv at the address: 27 V. Hetmana Street. The company’s website also indicates regional areas of work in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Kharkiv and Rivne.

Contact phone: +38 (067) 323-24-30

E-mail: [email protected]

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