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18:19 23.05.2026

Final of the All-Ukrainian Boxing Tournament “Kyiv Cup” for the Klitschko brothers’ prizes will take place on Kyiv Day

2 min read
Final of the All-Ukrainian Boxing Tournament “Kyiv Cup” for the Klitschko brothers’ prizes will take place on Kyiv Day

The final of the All-Ukrainian Boxing Tournament “Kyiv Cup” for the Klitschko brothers’ prizes will take place on May 31 at Stereo Plaza in Kyiv and will be timed to coincide with the celebration of Kyiv Day.

The tournament will be held from May 26 to May 31 and will bring together the strongest boxers from all over Ukraine. On the final day of the competition, spectators will see 15 final bouts featuring the country’s best athletes.

In addition to the final fights, the event program includes a solemn award ceremony for the winners, as well as performances by Ukrainian artists.

Among the honored guests of the event, Volodymyr and Vitali Klitschko, Denys Berinchyk, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, Viktor Postol, Serhiy Dzinziruk, Ukrainian and world boxing champions, representatives of the public sector, influencers, artists and other media personalities are expected.

The organizer of the tournament is the Kyiv City Boxing Federation.

“For us, the ‘Kyiv Cup’ is much more than a sports tournament. It is about the strength of Ukrainians, about a character that cannot be broken, and about the young generation of athletes that is already shaping the future of Ukrainian boxing today. We want such events to inspire young people, popularize sports and once again show: Ukraine is a country of strong people. That is why we are glad that the final of the tournament will take place precisely on Kyiv Day,” said Oleksandr Nehoda, president of the Kyiv City Boxing Federation.

Athletes born in 1986-2007 who have a sports qualification not lower than the 1st rank will take part in the tournament. According to the organizers, this will ensure a high level of competition and the spectacular nature of the bouts.

As a result of the tournament, the best boxer will receive a special award — a bronze statuette of the Klitschko brothers. All finalists will also be awarded gifts.

The “Kyiv Cup” for the Klitschko brothers’ prizes is a sports event aimed at the development of Ukrainian boxing, support for young athletes and popularization of a healthy lifestyle in Ukraine.

Tickets for the event are available at the link: https://ticketsbox.com/checkout/554f0ec1104b1bc3110bbab6c526c9b05c122279/

Interfax-Ukraine is the official information partner of the tournament.

Tags: #klitschko_brothers #boxing #kyiv_cup

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