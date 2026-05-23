Pilot McQueen wins Ukrainian Cup in FPV drone racing with payload using F7 drone by F-Drones

At the technological competition for the Cup of Ukraine in the discipline "FPV Drone Racing with Payload," the victory went to pilot Nazar Karmannikov (callsign "McQueen") from the Free Sky team, flying the F7 drone developed by F-DRONES. This was announced by the Technological Sports Federation of Ukraine.

"Pilot McQueen from Free Sky on the F7 drone by manufacturer F-Drones is the winner of the Ukrainian Championship final in the 'FPV Drone Racing with Payload' discipline. Speed. Precision. Control. This is what next-generation technological sport looks like. Congratulations to pilot Nazar Karmannikov, the Free Sky team, and the manufacturer F-Drones on setting the best time of 29.708 seconds and winning the final of the Ukrainian Technological Sports Championship!" – the Federation stated.

According to the Federation, the event was held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, the Head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and various partners.

"We would also want to thank the partners of the Cup of Ukraine, who stood by us not just formally, but truly—with their teams, technologies, experience, and faith in the development of technological sports in Ukraine. Your support is more than just participation in an event. It is a contribution to a field that unites sports, engineering, defense technologies, and the people who are creating the future today," the Federation noted.